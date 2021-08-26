Public Health Ministry to propose easing of restrictions for vaccinated residents

Connect with us

With the number of active Covid-19 cases on a downward trend, the Public Health Ministry plans to make a proposal to ease measures for those who are fully vaccinated, or who have passed Covid-19 tests, in provinces classified as “dark red” and “red” for high infection rates.

The ministry plans to propose dine-in services at restaurants to be allowed for those who are vaccinated and those who test negative for the virus. Under the proposal, domestic flights from “dark red” zones, which are currently suspended, would be allowed for passengers under the same criteria.

The proposal will need to be approved by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Permanent secretary for health, Dr Kiatiphum Wongrajit, says the ministry will make the proposal tomorrow during the CCSA’s general meeting.

Under the proposal, both staff and the customers at air conditioned restaurants in “dark red” and “red” zones would need a certificate declaring that they had received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine or test results, either from antigen or RT-PCR tests.

Restuarant staff who are not vaccinated must undergo regular Covid-19 testing, Kiatiphum says. And customers who are not vaccinated can only order food for takeaway.

The restaurants would only be allowed to offer dine-in services at up to 50% of their seating capacity and must abide by social distancing measures. Under the the proposal, the restaurants must close by 8pm.

Last week, a spokesperson for the CCSA said officials were discussing a so-called “Thai Covid Pass” which would allow those who a vaccinated against the virus to abide by less stringent disease control measures.

With the number of daily recoveries continuing to exceed the number of daily infections, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the restrictions are likely to be lifted.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

