Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Private hospitals ordering 10 million doses of Moderna, expected to arrive by October

Maya Taylor

Published 

18 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Ian Hutchinson on Unsplash

Private hospitals in the Kingdom are planning to buy up to 10 million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine through the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation. The Private Hospital Association expects to take delivery of the vaccines by October.

Paiboon Eksaengsri from the PHA says progress was made at a meeting with Moderna importer, Zuellig Pharma. The price has also been set at 3,800 baht for 2 doses, inclusive of fees.

The US-manufactured vaccine was approved by Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration last month, with a total of 5 vaccines now approved in the Kingdom. The others are China’s Sinovac, AstraZeneca, the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and a second Chinese vaccine, Sinopharm.

According to a Thai PBS World report, the government is in talks with Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer, with plans to import up to 25 million doses of those vaccines. To date, 6 million doses of Sinovac and nearly 2 million AstraZeneca doses have been delivered. 1.8 million of the AstraZeneca doses were locally produced by Siam Bioscience.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Bangkok

Bangkok’s vaccine rollout brings a sense of optimism to the capital

Maya Taylor

Published

41 mins ago

on

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

By

PHOTO: Facebook/Bang Sue Grand Station

Mass inoculation against Covid-19 has finally kicked off in Thailand and the sense of relief in Bangkok, epicentre of the latest wave, is palpable. The Bangkok Post reports on the rollout at Bang Sue Grand Station, now serving as a temporary vaccination centre. It’s where 78 year old U-ree Dechdamrong received her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine yesterday. A retired nurse, U-ree travelled to the vaccination centre with her daughter and describes the whole process as smooth and efficient.

“I felt okay as the place is very clean and the staff are so kind. I was in an even better mood after I was vaccinated within 10 minutes of walking in. Afterwards they sat me in the waiting area for half an hour to make sure there were no side effects. I was in and out and on my way home in just 45 minutes.”

The Bangkok Post reports that thousands headed to Bang Sue Grand Station on day 1 of the national vaccine rollout. The groups being vaccinated now consist of elderly citizens and those with 1 or more of 7 health conditions that put them at greater risk of serious illness from Covid-19. Healthcare workers at Bang Sue station expected to administer 10,000 vaccine doses yesterday.

Nichada Sarnthawanpat from Praboromarajchanok Institute Nursing School in the central province of Nonthaburi was helping to administer vaccines, 1 of many former medical practitioners now working in higher education sector but returning to the frontline to lend a hand.

“Although we’re the teachers now, today we’re taking off our gowns and putting our doctors’ and nurses’ uniforms back on to help the nation. We try to be as efficient as possible when we work because the vaccines are only usable for around 30 minutes once they are taken removed from cold storage.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai applies to implement sandbox re-opening from August 1

Maya Taylor

Published

1 hour ago

on

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

By

PHOTO: Flickr/vanessaliu85

Officials in the northern province of Chiang Mai will be watching Phuket’s July 1 re-opening carefully, as they seek to follow suit a month later. The southern island will re-open to fully vaccinated tourists from qualifying countries in just over 3 weeks’ time and Chiang Mai hopes to do the same from August 1.

The sandbox program is the Thai government’s attempt to open safely to world travellers, in a controlled manor, from July. Initially in Phuket.

Narong Tananuwat from the Thai Chamber of Commerce says the northern province can’t afford to have its economy decimated any further. The proposal for the Chiang Mai sandbox would initially see the 4 districts of Mae Rim, Mae Taeng, Doi Tao, and Muang opened to vaccinated foreign tourists, with the rest of the province opened from October 15.

Chiang Mai’s sandbox would consist of the “sealed route” model, whereby tourists would have to spend the first 7 days in the 4 districts and, after a negative Covid-19 test, would be permitted to travel elsewhere within the sealed route. Sightseeing itineraries would be restricted to the agreed route and to pre-approved local attractions, with independent travel off-limits. The proposal is being submitted to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration for approval.

In Phuket, the current sandbox model calls for travellers to spend their first 14 days in the province before moving to other parts of Thailand. During their stay they can travel freely around the island which is 48 kilometres long and 21 kilometres wide.

Chiang Mai earned 100 billion baht in tourism revenue during 2019, which plummeted to 43 billion last year. Over 60% of tourism-related businesses in the province have shut and only 3% of the province’s 80,000 hotel rooms are still available for booking.

The third wave of Covid-19 has wreaked far more economic damage than previous outbreaks, with officials having to introduce stimulus packages to help the devastated tourism sector. Narong says for any plan to work, the locals must be vaccinated and he is frustrated at the slow pace of the government’s vaccine rollout.

“We need the vaccine to be administered to people in a timely fashion. If it is, the plan should proceed without a hitch. Covid-19 will be with us for at least a decade. We need to create a safe environment for making a living and for that to happen, we need to build herd immunity.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

World

Fed-up waiting, some Thais have travelled overseas to be vaccinated

Maya Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

on

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

By

PHOTO: Facebook/Jakkrit Tom Yompayorm

While the Thai government continues to big up its vaccination rollout and PM Prayut Chan-o-cha insists there will be enough vaccines for everyone, many Thais have lost faith. And the few who can afford it are flying overseas – at significant cost – to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Coconuts reports that the reasons for doing so are varied… some have underlying health conditions, others want an alternative to the Chinese Sinovac or locally produced AstraZeneca.

Online personality Jakkrit Yompayorm, aka Kru Tom Kam Thai (Teacher Tom Teaching Thai), has shared photos on social media, thanking the US government after receiving both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“All done! Welcome back to your normal life. Thank you, American government.”

Jakkrit was able to be vaccinated at a Walmart store in the US after giving just his name and answering a few health questions. This is in stark contrast to the bureaucratic process surrounding Thailand’s vaccine rollout, whereby people must first be considered eligible, then try to register on a platform that doesn’t always work, then wait for an appointment and hope it isn’t cancelled, then show up with their official identification and wait in line, often for hours.

For Thai nationals who’ve given up on their government and who can afford to travel for vaccination, a number of travel agencies are offering vaccine packages, whereby sightseeing tours are combined with inoculation. They’re not cheap, ranging from 67,000 – 245,000 baht, and in some cases, the cost of 14 day quarantine on return to Thailand is higher than the cost of the trip abroad.

In Jakkrit’s case, he paid just over 20,000 baht for his round trip to the US, but over 30,000 baht for his quarantine stay on his return – despite the fact that he’d received 2 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Suwincha “Chacha” Singsuwan, also travelled to the US for vaccination after realising she wouldn’t be vaccinated in Thailand anytime soon. She is young, without any underlying health conditions, but runs several bars and restaurants in Bangkok and felt responsible for protecting over 60 employees who work for her.

With bars in Thailand currently closed indefinitely, she decided to visit her sister in the US and get vaccinated at the same time. She says despite the fact that she is not a US citizen and had no health insurance, she was able to get the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine with no difficulty.

Sucha Nuntaworanuch, who has family in the US, watched from Thailand as her parents and siblings were all vaccinated and realised her only hope of vaccination was to join them.

She too got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, administered at a Costco store. She says she was in and out in half an hour, which only served to increase her frustration with the Thai government.

The United States got plenty of vaccines, but why didn’t Thailand import them? I felt a lot of empathy for the Thai people who were unable to register for vaccines.”

SOURCE: Coconuts

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 seconds ago

Private hospitals ordering 10 million doses of Moderna, expected to arrive by October
Thailand3 mins ago

Billionaire couple in Koh Tao drowned, preliminary autopsy results show
Visa15 mins ago

Finance Ministry challenges tax cut proposal for holders of new long-stay visa

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Bangkok41 mins ago

Bangkok’s vaccine rollout brings a sense of optimism to the capital
Chiang Mai1 hour ago

Chiang Mai applies to implement sandbox re-opening from August 1
World2 hours ago

Fed-up waiting, some Thais have travelled overseas to be vaccinated
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 2,662 new cases and 28 deaths
Thailand14 hours ago

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses concern over violence in Myanmar
Drugs15 hours ago

Justice Ministry working with foreign agencies to crackdown on drug trafficking
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Koh Tao dual death investigation, Covid stats for Monday | June 7
Thailand17 hours ago

235 people in 10 Thai provinces infected with Covid variant first found in India
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

20 year old British man dies after falling off Pattaya balcony
Thailand18 hours ago

82 year old woman first person to get vaccine in Chiang Mai
Expats19 hours ago

Mass vaccination campaign starts today, first phase includes foreigners in “at risk” groups
Crime19 hours ago

Man arrested for allegedly trying to rob convenience store
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism3 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending