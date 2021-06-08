Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Private hospitals ordering 10 million doses of Moderna, expected to arrive by October
Private hospitals in the Kingdom are planning to buy up to 10 million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine through the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation. The Private Hospital Association expects to take delivery of the vaccines by October.
Paiboon Eksaengsri from the PHA says progress was made at a meeting with Moderna importer, Zuellig Pharma. The price has also been set at 3,800 baht for 2 doses, inclusive of fees.
The US-manufactured vaccine was approved by Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration last month, with a total of 5 vaccines now approved in the Kingdom. The others are China’s Sinovac, AstraZeneca, the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and a second Chinese vaccine, Sinopharm.
According to a Thai PBS World report, the government is in talks with Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer, with plans to import up to 25 million doses of those vaccines. To date, 6 million doses of Sinovac and nearly 2 million AstraZeneca doses have been delivered. 1.8 million of the AstraZeneca doses were locally produced by Siam Bioscience.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
Bangkok’s vaccine rollout brings a sense of optimism to the capital
Mass inoculation against Covid-19 has finally kicked off in Thailand and the sense of relief in Bangkok, epicentre of the latest wave, is palpable. The Bangkok Post reports on the rollout at Bang Sue Grand Station, now serving as a temporary vaccination centre. It’s where 78 year old U-ree Dechdamrong received her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine yesterday. A retired nurse, U-ree travelled to the vaccination centre with her daughter and describes the whole process as smooth and efficient.
“I felt okay as the place is very clean and the staff are so kind. I was in an even better mood after I was vaccinated within 10 minutes of walking in. Afterwards they sat me in the waiting area for half an hour to make sure there were no side effects. I was in and out and on my way home in just 45 minutes.”
The Bangkok Post reports that thousands headed to Bang Sue Grand Station on day 1 of the national vaccine rollout. The groups being vaccinated now consist of elderly citizens and those with 1 or more of 7 health conditions that put them at greater risk of serious illness from Covid-19. Healthcare workers at Bang Sue station expected to administer 10,000 vaccine doses yesterday.
Nichada Sarnthawanpat from Praboromarajchanok Institute Nursing School in the central province of Nonthaburi was helping to administer vaccines, 1 of many former medical practitioners now working in higher education sector but returning to the frontline to lend a hand.
“Although we’re the teachers now, today we’re taking off our gowns and putting our doctors’ and nurses’ uniforms back on to help the nation. We try to be as efficient as possible when we work because the vaccines are only usable for around 30 minutes once they are taken removed from cold storage.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai applies to implement sandbox re-opening from August 1
Officials in the northern province of Chiang Mai will be watching Phuket’s July 1 re-opening carefully, as they seek to follow suit a month later. The southern island will re-open to fully vaccinated tourists from qualifying countries in just over 3 weeks’ time and Chiang Mai hopes to do the same from August 1.
The sandbox program is the Thai government’s attempt to open safely to world travellers, in a controlled manor, from July. Initially in Phuket.
Narong Tananuwat from the Thai Chamber of Commerce says the northern province can’t afford to have its economy decimated any further. The proposal for the Chiang Mai sandbox would initially see the 4 districts of Mae Rim, Mae Taeng, Doi Tao, and Muang opened to vaccinated foreign tourists, with the rest of the province opened from October 15.
Chiang Mai’s sandbox would consist of the “sealed route” model, whereby tourists would have to spend the first 7 days in the 4 districts and, after a negative Covid-19 test, would be permitted to travel elsewhere within the sealed route. Sightseeing itineraries would be restricted to the agreed route and to pre-approved local attractions, with independent travel off-limits. The proposal is being submitted to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration for approval.
In Phuket, the current sandbox model calls for travellers to spend their first 14 days in the province before moving to other parts of Thailand. During their stay they can travel freely around the island which is 48 kilometres long and 21 kilometres wide.
Chiang Mai earned 100 billion baht in tourism revenue during 2019, which plummeted to 43 billion last year. Over 60% of tourism-related businesses in the province have shut and only 3% of the province’s 80,000 hotel rooms are still available for booking.
The third wave of Covid-19 has wreaked far more economic damage than previous outbreaks, with officials having to introduce stimulus packages to help the devastated tourism sector. Narong says for any plan to work, the locals must be vaccinated and he is frustrated at the slow pace of the government’s vaccine rollout.
“We need the vaccine to be administered to people in a timely fashion. If it is, the plan should proceed without a hitch. Covid-19 will be with us for at least a decade. We need to create a safe environment for making a living and for that to happen, we need to build herd immunity.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
World
Fed-up waiting, some Thais have travelled overseas to be vaccinated
While the Thai government continues to big up its vaccination rollout and PM Prayut Chan-o-cha insists there will be enough vaccines for everyone, many Thais have lost faith. And the few who can afford it are flying overseas – at significant cost – to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Coconuts reports that the reasons for doing so are varied… some have underlying health conditions, others want an alternative to the Chinese Sinovac or locally produced AstraZeneca.
Online personality Jakkrit Yompayorm, aka Kru Tom Kam Thai (Teacher Tom Teaching Thai), has shared photos on social media, thanking the US government after receiving both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
“All done! Welcome back to your normal life. Thank you, American government.”
Jakkrit was able to be vaccinated at a Walmart store in the US after giving just his name and answering a few health questions. This is in stark contrast to the bureaucratic process surrounding Thailand’s vaccine rollout, whereby people must first be considered eligible, then try to register on a platform that doesn’t always work, then wait for an appointment and hope it isn’t cancelled, then show up with their official identification and wait in line, often for hours.
For Thai nationals who’ve given up on their government and who can afford to travel for vaccination, a number of travel agencies are offering vaccine packages, whereby sightseeing tours are combined with inoculation. They’re not cheap, ranging from 67,000 – 245,000 baht, and in some cases, the cost of 14 day quarantine on return to Thailand is higher than the cost of the trip abroad.
In Jakkrit’s case, he paid just over 20,000 baht for his round trip to the US, but over 30,000 baht for his quarantine stay on his return – despite the fact that he’d received 2 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Suwincha “Chacha” Singsuwan, also travelled to the US for vaccination after realising she wouldn’t be vaccinated in Thailand anytime soon. She is young, without any underlying health conditions, but runs several bars and restaurants in Bangkok and felt responsible for protecting over 60 employees who work for her.
With bars in Thailand currently closed indefinitely, she decided to visit her sister in the US and get vaccinated at the same time. She says despite the fact that she is not a US citizen and had no health insurance, she was able to get the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine with no difficulty.
Sucha Nuntaworanuch, who has family in the US, watched from Thailand as her parents and siblings were all vaccinated and realised her only hope of vaccination was to join them.
She too got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, administered at a Costco store. She says she was in and out in half an hour, which only served to increase her frustration with the Thai government.
The United States got plenty of vaccines, but why didn’t Thailand import them? I felt a lot of empathy for the Thai people who were unable to register for vaccines.”
SOURCE: Coconuts
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Private hospitals ordering 10 million doses of Moderna, expected to arrive by October
Billionaire couple in Koh Tao drowned, preliminary autopsy results show
Finance Ministry challenges tax cut proposal for holders of new long-stay visa
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Bangkok’s vaccine rollout brings a sense of optimism to the capital
Chiang Mai applies to implement sandbox re-opening from August 1
Fed-up waiting, some Thais have travelled overseas to be vaccinated
Tuesday Covid Update: 2,662 new cases and 28 deaths
Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses concern over violence in Myanmar
Justice Ministry working with foreign agencies to crackdown on drug trafficking
Thailand News Today | Koh Tao dual death investigation, Covid stats for Monday | June 7
235 people in 10 Thai provinces infected with Covid variant first found in India
20 year old British man dies after falling off Pattaya balcony
82 year old woman first person to get vaccine in Chiang Mai
Mass vaccination campaign starts today, first phase includes foreigners in “at risk” groups
Man arrested for allegedly trying to rob convenience store
Another 700 7-Eleven stores to open across Thailand
Phuket Sandbox to be approved by Cabinet on Monday
Package set to fly to New Zealand has 520g of meth
KLM to introduce Amsterdam – Phuket flights from October
It’s a yes: WHO approves Sinovac for emergency use
Thai man faces charges for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine into South Korea
Labour party urges UK to close borders to Thailand, Vietnam
Thailand’s quarantine hotels consider move to hybrid model
TAT proposes eased restrictions and 10 year visa to key groups
Vaccination of foreigners kicks off next week
American expats to US government: give us vaccines!
Confidence low in Phuket as sandbox hopes marred by rules and restrictions
Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority details international flight rules
Over 80% of massage shops in Pattaya closed “permanently”
Police arrest suspect who allegedly sold assault rifles stolen from military base
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Phuket2 days ago
Phuket Sandbox to be approved by Cabinet on Monday
- Drugs2 days ago
Package set to fly to New Zealand has 520g of meth
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Labour party urges UK to close borders to Thailand, Vietnam
- Expats2 days ago
TAT proposes eased restrictions and 10 year visa to key groups
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Confidence low in Phuket as sandbox hopes marred by rules and restrictions
- Crime4 days ago
Police arrest suspect who allegedly sold assault rifles stolen from military base
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid Update Saturday: 36 deaths and 2,817 infections
- Crime1 day ago
Foreign driver detained following alleged road rage incident in Pattaya