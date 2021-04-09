Private hospitals in Thailand to get 10 million Covid-19 vaccine doses | Thaiger

In addition to the 70 million Covid-19 vaccine doses reserved by the government, private hospitals in Thailand can acquire another 10 million doses. The additional vaccines are needed to reach herd immunity against the coronavirus.

Both the AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines, currently used for the government’s vaccination campaign, require 2 doses to be effective. The 70 million doses procured by the government covers 35 million people, but at least 40 million people in Thailand need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity. The additional 10 million doses administered by private hospitals would cover another 5 million people. Private hospitals can chose which vaccines they would like to administer.

Spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration Taweesilp Visanuyothin says PM Prayut Chan-o-cha approved the decision today after a meeting with the Public Health Ministry and the Private Hospitals Association.

Covid-19 vaccine producers need a letter of intent form the Thai government before the vaccines are administered at private hospitals. Hospitals will also need the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation to procure the vaccines. The vaccines are required to be properly stored and administered by a trained health care worker, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English.

So far, AstraZeneca, Sinovac and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines have been approved by the Thai Food and Drug Administration for private purchase, according to Natapanu.

SOURCES: CCSA | Bangkok Post

