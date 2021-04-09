Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Private hospitals in Thailand to get 10 million Covid-19 vaccine doses

Thaiger

Published 

28 seconds ago

 on 

Private hospitals in Thailand to get 10 million Covid-19 vaccine doses | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Thai Government Public Relations Department

In addition to the 70 million Covid-19 vaccine doses reserved by the government, private hospitals in Thailand can acquire another 10 million doses. The additional vaccines are needed to reach herd immunity against the coronavirus.

Both the AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines, currently used for the government’s vaccination campaign, require 2 doses to be effective. The 70 million doses procured by the government covers 35 million people, but at least 40 million people in Thailand need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity. The additional 10 million doses administered by private hospitals would cover another 5 million people. Private hospitals can chose which vaccines they would like to administer.

Spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration Taweesilp Visanuyothin says PM Prayut Chan-o-cha approved the decision today after a meeting with the Public Health Ministry and the Private Hospitals Association.

Covid-19 vaccine producers need a letter of intent form the Thai government before the vaccines are administered at private hospitals. Hospitals will also need the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation to procure the vaccines. The vaccines are required to be properly stored and administered by a trained health care worker, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English.

So far, AstraZeneca, Sinovac and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines have been approved by the Thai Food and Drug Administration for private purchase, according to Natapanu.

SOURCES: CCSA | Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

CCSA Update: 559 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death. FULL CHART.

Thaiger

Published

42 seconds ago

on

Friday, April 9, 2021

By

CCSA Update: 559 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death. FULL CHART. | Thaiger
Deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun / Photo courtesy of the Royal Thai Government

559 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Many cases are related to bar hopping and partying and the outbreak, concentrated in Bangkok’s Thong Lor nightlife district, has spread to many provinces. There are now 2,645 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand.

There are several clusters of infections throughout Thailand, mostly involving a young adult population who frequent bars and nightclubs, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English.

Additionally there were 16 new cases reported in Phuket today and 148 in Chiang Mai. Both figures will be added to the national total tomorrow.

CCSA Update: 559 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death. FULL CHART. | News by Thaiger“Most cases are the younger generation and many cases were found in entertainment venues where people gather in closed and crowded areas without wearing masks. And some of them might have been using the same drinking glass as well.”

Out of the 559 new Covid-19 cases, 268 were detected in Bangkok, 46 in Samut Prakan, 46 in Chon Buri, 30 in Prachuap Khiri Khan, 16 in Sa Kaew, 12 in Pathum Thani and 10 in Nonthaburi.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 30,869 Covid-19 infections and 96 deaths. The recent death was a 60 year old Thai man in the southern province Narathiwat who also had tuberculosis.

CCSA Update: 559 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death. FULL CHART. | News by Thaiger

SOURCE: CCSA

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Transport Ministry: refunds to cancel travel for Covid-19

Avatar

Published

3 hours ago

on

Friday, April 9, 2021

By

Transport Ministry: refunds to cancel travel for Covid-19 | Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: Travellers can cancel travel and be refunded due to Covid-19

The Transport Ministry is launching plans to deal with forced cancellations of travel plans due to the most recent Covid-19 outbreak. With recent restrictions on entertainment venues, Songkran festivities, and some areas implementing quarantines for domestic travel, many holiday travellers will likely have no choice but to cancel their plans. The Transport Ministry has declared that all passengers by bus or train scheduled to travel between April 9 and 18 can receive a full refund on cancelled trips. They hope to help control the spreading of the Covid-19 outbreak by giving people the easier option to cancel travel over the Songkran holiday.

The State Railway of Thailand will refund tickets but advise people to cancel their trips at least 24 hours before the original scheduled travel. They also said that any tickets bought using both cash and state welfare card benefits will only receive a refund on the cash portion of the ticket. Special tickets bought as part of a group guided tour or on a chartered train trip will also be fully refundable if cancelled 1 day in advance. The SRT did say exceptions would be made to allow cancellation only 1 hour before departure if the departure or arrival location is declared a strict or maximum control zone.

Online reservations are asked to send an email to passenger-ser@railway.co.th with your e-tickets and a refund request.

For those who decide to keep their holiday plans and not cancel travel, the SRT is strongly advising all passengers to wear face masks at all times and adhere to social distancing protocol. The Thai Chana system will be used for checking in and out and travellers are being asked to notify staff in the station if they see anyone with flu-like symptoms, or if they experience any symptoms themselves.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

MP claims 2 Cabinet ministers visited Covid-cluster venue in Thong Lor

Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

Friday, April 9, 2021

By

MP claims 2 Cabinet ministers visited Covid-cluster venue in Thong Lor | Thaiger
Stock photo by Maurício Mascaro for Pexels

With a third of the Thai Cabinet in isolation after coming in close contact with Covid-19, a MP claims 2 Cabinet ministers went to a nightlife venue in Bangkok’s Thong Lor where a cluster of Covid-19 infections have been reported. The chair of the House committee on legal affairs, justice and human rights, Sira Jenjaka, says he has photo evidence of public officials visiting an entertainment venue, but he did not identify the ministers.

Some have been skeptical of Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob’s whereabouts after he tested positive for Covid-19, but he insists he did not visit a bar in Thong Lor. Earlier reports say his staff member, who tested positive for the virus, had visited a nightlife venue in Thong Lor. The Transport Minister’s first travel timeline released to the public had missing information for various dates, sparking criticism from the public, but his timeline has since been revised.

Sira, Palang Pracharath Party MP, is pushing for the politicians to reveal their timelines and confront the government about their travel history, saying it is against emergency orders to withhold the information.

“The law will be equally enforced, regardless of whether they are lawmakers or cabinet ministers.”

A report from Reuters says nearly a third of the Thai Cabinet have self-isolated. More than 60 MPs who attended an anniversary party at Bhumjaithai’s head office earlier this week, before the Transport Minister’s infection was confirmed, have been tested for Covid-19 and asked to self-isolate.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnovirakul sat next to Saksayam at the event, and was photographed not wearing a mask at one point, raising criticism from many Thais, but Anutin has been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Following Saksayam’s positive result for Covid-19, transportation officials were also tested for Covid-19. The State Railway of Thailand governor Nirut Maneephan has tested positive for the virus. Several senior transport officials came in close contact with Saksayam, but have tested negative for the virus.

Other public officials have come in close contact with the virus including another Cabinet member, newly-appointed Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong who decided to self-isolate after coming in contact with a visitor who came by her home and later tested positive for Covid-19.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Reuters

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

Continue Reading
Thailand News Today | Bangkok nightspot Covid clusters, Tesco/CP merger goes to court | April 5 | Thaiger
Thailand4 days ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok nightspot Covid clusters, Tesco/CP merger goes to court | April 5
10 rebel groups in Myanmar throw their support behind anti-coup protesters | VIDEO | Thaiger
Myanmar5 days ago

10 rebel groups in Myanmar throw their support behind anti-coup protesters | VIDEO
Firefighters’ bodies retrieved, 100,000 baht to families | Thaiger
Hot News5 days ago

Firefighters’ bodies retrieved, 100,000 baht to families
Immigration police arrest Frenchman on drug charges, 3 other foreigners for overstay | Thaiger
Crime1 day ago

Immigration police arrest Frenchman on drug charges, 3 other foreigners for overstay
Reporter hospitalised with mystery illness after being bitten by monkey | Thaiger
Bangkok6 days ago

Reporter hospitalised with mystery illness after being bitten by monkey
Heavy storms to hit many parts of Thailand between today and Tuesday | Thaiger
Weather6 days ago

Heavy storms to hit many parts of Thailand between today and Tuesday
Labour union angry over changes to Thai Airways staff contracts under rehab plan | Thaiger
Business3 days ago

Labour union angry over changes to Thai Airways staff contracts under rehab plan
Weekend party event in Phuket reports positive Covid attendee | Thaiger
Events3 days ago

Weekend party event in Phuket reports positive Covid attendee
Nightlife shut down in 3 Bangkok districts following rise in Covid numbers | Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago

Nightlife shut down in 3 Bangkok districts following rise in Covid numbers
Travelling to Thailand right now (April edition) | Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 days ago

Travelling to Thailand right now (April edition)
Thailand allows entry to 11 groups of travellers, cuts quarantine down for those vaccinated | Thaiger
Thailand4 days ago

Thailand allows entry to 11 groups of travellers, cuts quarantine down for those vaccinated
Hong Kong slaps Singapore Airlines with 2 week ban over Covid infractions | Thaiger
Hong Kong6 days ago

Hong Kong slaps Singapore Airlines with 2 week ban over Covid infractions
CCSA Update: 194 new Covid-19 cases, outbreak at Narathiwat prison | Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago

CCSA Update: 194 new Covid-19 cases, outbreak at Narathiwat prison
Leading Thai virologist warns of third wave, says herd immunity will take 2 years at current vaccination rate | Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago

Leading Thai virologist warns of third wave, says herd immunity will take 2 years at current vaccination rate
Thai Health Minister pictured without mask, sitting next to infected Transport Minister | Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Thai Health Minister pictured without mask, sitting next to infected Transport Minister
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4 | Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism1 month ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2 | Thaiger
Phuket1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism1 month ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism2 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Follow Thaiger by email:

Trending