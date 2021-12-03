Connect with us

Thailand

CCSA criticises newspaper’s ‘hunt for Africans’ story, clarifies efforts to track travellers

Thaiger

Published

 on 

image
image

Yesterday’s top headline on the frontpage of the Bangkok Post, “Govt hunts for African visitors,” which contact those who are considered at risk of the Omicron variant, drew criticism from readers as well as the government’s Covid-19 task force. The CCSA made a statement today clarifying its efforts to contact travellers who entered Thailand within the past two weeks from any of the eight African countries classified by the Thai government as a high risk for the Omicron variant.

At today’s CCSA press briefing, a spokesperson for the English-language summary said…

A particular newspaper ran an article yesterday that mentioned that the government is, and I quote, “hunting for African visitors,” unquote, in Thailand. Let me state clearly and unequivocally that this headline does not in any way reflect the government’s policy and/or approach nor does it categorise any of the procedures the government has put in place thus far.”

Thai authorities have been reportedly trying to reach out to travellers who entered the country from one of the high risk African countries and ask them to undergo another PCR Covid-19 test. The spokesperson says related authorities have been trying to reach out, through text messages and other channels, to all the travellers from high risk areas, “regardless of nationality.”

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Jason
2021-12-03 14:28
Fair call. It sends the wrong message. Hunt...locate
image
Malc-Thai
2021-12-03 14:41
"The spokesperson says related authorities have been trying to reach out," to put them into 14 days quarantine
image
HolyCowCm
2021-12-03 14:51
No witch doctor hunts! Period!
image
HiuMak
2021-12-03 14:58
license to kill
Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Southeast Asia51 mins ago

Taiwan sets up nighttime vaccination spots with gifting plans
Tourism1 hour ago

Maya Bay reopening likely to be postponed | VIDEO
Contract Package1 hour ago

Thai AirAsia X seeks for new investors as flights to resume next year
Sponsored2 days ago

Hungry Hub Bangkok Rooftop Festival 2021
advertiseadvertise
Thailand1 hour ago

Government to set up committee to consider opening casinos in Thailand
Southeast Asia2 hours ago

Detained Cambodian monk with refugee status says he could jailed if deported from Thailand
Thailand2 hours ago

Wildlife officials search for Bengal tiger roaming across three provinces
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

CCSA criticises newspaper’s ‘hunt for Africans’ story, clarifies efforts to track travellers
Thailand2 hours ago

Searching for travellers, optimistic projection, Thai pajamas | Thaiger Bites | Ep.73
Chon Buri5 hours ago

Baby elephant rescued after being shot in the shoulder while leg caught in trap
Coronavirus World5 hours ago

US introduces new restrictions for international arrivals from Monday
Crime5 hours ago

Junior police officer facing attempted murder for allegedly shooting at a Bangkok bus
Coronavirus World6 hours ago

AirAsia boss accuses governments of overreacting to Omicron threat
World6 hours ago

5 Omicron cases reported in South Korea
Coronavirus World6 hours ago

No vaccine, no entry: Germany gets tough on those who refuse to get vaccinated
Video7 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | ‘Overreaction’ to Omicron, trillion Baht boost for Thailand | Dec 3
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending