image
image
image
image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Phuket’s Covid High Season Crisis | VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Phuket&#8217;s Covid High Season Crisis | VIDEO | The Thaiger
5 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Alte Ledertasche

    Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 2:06 pm

    Best high season ever. Less traffic, less drunks, quiet beaches where you can get parking places. Rental prices of everything are at reasonable level since years. The majority of the shaby bars and drunk tanks are closed forever. I love it.

    Reply
    • Avatar

      Issan John

      Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 2:50 pm

      Hopefully not so much that you’ll change your plans to leave.

      Reply
    • Avatar

      Nipral

      Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 3:21 pm

      Good for you ! With guests like you Phuket must be utterly boring.
      Chew on it and enjoy because next year and the followings will be alike.
      We have happily changed our plans and love our new venue.
      Thailand ? Never again and your beer’s price will keep dropping. Lucky you !
      Heil !!!!!

      Reply
  2. Avatar

    Nipral

    Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 3:29 pm

    Not a word about people starving !!! A shame !!!
    One should never entrust military with anything, with the exception
    of wars perhaps…..

    Reply
  3. Avatar

    Johnny Dee

    Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    Altewhateveryourenameis shame on you i bet the Thai people love you what an absolute numpty you are!!!! Thai business owners in Phuket you have a good tourist in Alte look after him😂😂

    Reply

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

New Covid-19 cases in 17 provinces, CCSA spokesperson says to view migrants as “family”

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

51 mins ago

on

Wednesday, December 23, 2020

By

New Covid-19 cases in 17 provinces, CCSA spokesperson says to view migrants as &#8220;family&#8221; | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thaipost

With Covid-19 cases spreading in Thailand and many concerned with the migrant population after the outbreak at a Samut Sakhon seafood market, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration spokesperson Taweesin Visanuyothin says to view the migrant workers as family.

“When family members are sick, we have to take care of them.”

46 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed today in the CCSA’s daily report. 39 were local transmissions in 17 provinces while the other 7 were detected in quarantine for people travelling from overseas. Many of the local cases are Thai fishermen and other workers in the seafood industry. There are now 1,607 people in Thailand currently receiving medical treatment for the coronavirus.

Out of the 39 local cases in today’s official count from the CCSA, 11 cases were detected in Bangkok, 5 in Chachoengsao, 3 in Nakhon Pathom, 2 in Kamphaeng Phet, 2 in Tak, 2 in Prachin Buri, 2 in Ayutthaya, 2 in Samut Prakan and 2 in Saraburi. Cases were also detected in each of the following: Phetchabun, Krabi, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phuket and Suphan Buri.

Fingers are pointing at Burmese migrants after hundreds of mostly migrant workers near a seafood market in Samut Sakhon tested positive for the virus over the weekend. Taweesin says he wants the Thai community to view and treat the migrants like family.

“I want everyone to view them (migrant workers) as family. They have been helping us in driving our economy for a very long time. When family members are sick, we have to take care of them. Don’t hesitate to help by donating or providing necessities since they are living in hard times.”

New Covid-19 cases in 17 provinces, CCSA spokesperson says to view migrants as

New Covid-19 cases in 17 provinces, CCSA spokesperson says to view migrants as

Daily new Covid-19 cases in Thailand as of December 22, according to Worldometers.

New Covid-19 cases in 17 provinces, CCSA spokesperson says to view migrants as

Active Covid-19 cases in Thailand as of December 22, according to Worldometers.

SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

7 month old baby in Suphan Buri tests positive for Covid-19, health officials mull lockdown

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

3 hours ago

on

Wednesday, December 23, 2020

By

7 month old baby in Suphan Buri tests positive for Covid-19, health officials mull lockdown | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Facebook: สำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์จังหวัดสุพรรณบุรี

A 7 month old baby girl tested positive for Covid-19 in Suphan Buri, northwest of Bangkok. With 7 confirmed coronavirus cases now in the province, local disease control officials are discussing whether to impose coronavirus prevention measures, according to the provincial governor Natthaphat Suwanprateep.

Reports do not mention if the girl’s mother was tested for the coronavirus. On December 17, the mother brought her child along with her to the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives in Song Phi Nong sub district. They then went to the Khok Ta Ek flea market in Bang Len sub district. The next day, they went to a shrimp pond in the Salee sub district. On Sunday, the mother took her daughter to the private hospital in the Mueang district.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Samut Sakhon vendor tests positive for Covid-19 in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

4 hours ago

on

Wednesday, December 23, 2020

By

Samut Sakhon vendor tests positive for Covid-19 in Nakhon Si Thammarat | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Facebook: ศูนย์ข่าวท่าศาลา นครศรีธรรมราช ThasalaNews

A new Covid-19 case confirmed in the Southern province Nakhon Si Thammarat, the provincial governor announced today. The 42 year old woman sold curry in Samut Sakhon, a province just southwest of Bangkok where more than 1,000 people have tested positive for the virus. Most cases are concentrated around a seafood market in tambon Mahachai in the Muang district.

The woman tested positive for the virus in Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Tha Sala district. She travelled by car with her family down to Tha Sala, which is around 700 kilometres away from Samut Sakhon. They arrived on Sunday and the woman’s husband drove back to Samut Sakhon.

The woman tested positive for Covid-19. Her 2 family members who rode in the car with her tested negative for the virus.

The Public Health Ministry and Tha Sala Hospital released an urgent notice advising those who visited the seafood market in Samut Sakhon anytime after December 1 to get tested for Covid-19.

SOURCE: Facebook

