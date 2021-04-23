Pattaya, Chon Buri gives timeline of visited places of those infected with Covid | Thaiger

image
image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Pattaya, Chon Buri gives timeline of visited places of those infected with Covid

Chon Buri health officials are releasing a timeline of visited places by those recently infected with Covid-19.

  1. Chill Zone at Zen Siri Market in Sattahip on April 7th from 11:00pm to 1:30am
  2. Siam Commercial Bank at Central Marina Pattaya on April 7th to April 16th from 11:00am to 6:30pm
  3. Oishi Ramen restaurant on the 3rd floor at Central Plaza Chonburi in the Samet sub-district on April 8th from 1:00pm to 2:30pm
  4. Public van near Robinson Si Racha destination BTS Bang Na on April 9th at 6:00pm
  5. Skate board space at the Bali Hai Pier on April 10th and April 12th and 13th from 7:00pm to midnight.
  6. Lampei local grocery near Khun Trairat Ritngam dormitory in the Nong Kakha sub-district, Pan Thong district from April 10th to April 18th, time was not given.

 

7. Wedding ceremony at a house address 45/59 in Soi Khao Makok 2/2 on Chaiyapruek Road in Huayyai, Banglamung on April 11th from 10:00am to mid-day.

8. Sai Sushi Café at Zen Siri Market, Sattahip on April 17th from 4:30pm to 6:00pm

9. The Pet Castle in Sane Suk sub-district on April 18th from 4:00pm to 6:00pm

10. Fairy Sweet Village on Thap Phraya Road on April 18th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm

11. Mongchang Café, Pattaya on April 19th from midday to 3:00pm

The Chon Buri Health Office says if anyone has respiratory symptoms and/or a fever within 14 days from visiting those places listed above, to please go to a hospital and tell staff that you were around those places that had Covid-19 infections. Chon Buri province, which features Pattaya, has a total of 125 new Covid infections, which is the most amount of infections since April 17th.

Meanwhile, Thailand is reporting today a total of 2,070 new Covid-19 cases and 4 deaths were confirmed by the CCSA, raising the total number of cases since the outbreak on April 1 to 21,230 and this month’s Covid death toll to 27. The reported number is the highest daily total ever reported in Thailand.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

