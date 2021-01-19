Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Outbreak in Samut Sakhon is “worrying,” CCSA spokesperson says
While the number of daily new Covid-19 cases continues to drop, health officials are still scrambling to contain the virus in the prime hotspot: Samut Sakhon. The outbreak in the coastal fishing province is “worrying,” according to Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin.
Health officials rolled out a proactive mass testing campaign after a spike of Covid-19 cases in mid-December. The vast majority of cases were concentrated around the Central Shrimp Market in the Mahachai fishing hub, which affected a large migrant population. The virus has since spread to 61 of Thailand’s 77 provinces.
With the help of proactive testing, more than 4,000 cases were reported in Samut Sakhon. Field hospitals have been set up on the fly to treat and quarantine those that are infected.
But public health officials are still racing to test as many people in the province as possible with plans to inspect 600 factories and test 50 factory workers per day. There are 12,000 factories in Samut Sakhon and Taweeslip says health officials are speeding up testing to “isolate infected people as soon as possible.”
“The outbreak in Samut Sakhon is worrying. It is difficult to conduct active case-finding there. There are many obstacles, including the number of factories… Meanwhile, factory owners and workers must cooperate. There are more than 10,000 small factories where 1-200 people are employed.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chiang Mai night markets reopening tomorrow
Night markets in Chiang Mai will be reopened tomorrow after the province went 6 consecutive days with no new Covid-19 cases.
According to Chiang Mai Governor, Charoenrit Sanguansat, the province and the provincial disease control committee agreed to ease up restrictions on social and business activities after the number of infections continually dropped and no new infections were reported during the past week.
As a result, flea markets, night markets, and walking streets across the province will be reopened tomorrow onwards.
However, the governor still reiterates that marketplaces and visitors must follow the disease control measures strictly.
Since the start of the second wave of Covid-19 in mid-December, Chiang Mai has tightened restrictions to prevent the virus spread in the province, with the order to close all markets and social activities for 14 days on January 6.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 171 new Covid-19 cases
171 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. The majority of the cases were detected in a proactive testing campaign. Thailand now has 3,168 active Covid-19 cases. The CCSA has reported a total of 12,594 infections and 70 deaths since the start of the pandemic last year.
Out of the 171 new Covid-19 cases, 125 were detected in a proactive testing campaign primarily among the migrant population in Samut Sakhon.
33 of the cases were local transmissions where people were exposed to the virus while visiting high risk areas. 18 of those cases were reported in Samut Sakhon.
13 of the cases were detected at quarantine facilities for those travelling to Thailand from overseas.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri records no new Covid-19 infections for first time in 3 weeks
For the first time in 3 weeks, since it was hit by the resurgence of Covid-19 in late December, the eastern province of Chon Buri has recorded no new cases. It comes after weeks of restrictions and the closure of businesses, including nightlife and entertainment venues. The provincial Department of Public Health confirmed the positive development, which is being attributed to proactive and targeted mass testing of high-risk groups.
The Pattaya News reports that hundreds of Chon Buri residents are being tested every day, with testing expected to continue for the rest of the week. Wichai Thanasopon from the Chon Buri Department of Public Health has cautioned against people dropping their guard however, insisting everyone must continue to adhere to hygiene measures such as mask-wearing, hand washing, and social distancing.
Officials have also said it’s too soon to say if shuttered businesses can re-open or if other restrictions can be lifted, adding that they will monitor the situation as mass-testing continues throughout the province. Among the high-risk groups being tested are migrant workers living in cramped and crowded conditions, as well as those who visited entertainment spots in Si Racha, those who attended illegal gambling events, and key workers such as supermarket employees and taxi drivers.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
