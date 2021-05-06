Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Order of 1 million Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine doses arrive in Thailand
Another 1 million Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine doses from China have arrived in Thailand while another batch of 500,000 doses will arrive next week. The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation formally accepted the delivery at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport this morning.
Altogether, 3.5 million doses of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine, known as Coronavac, have arrived in Thailand to be used to vaccinate people ages 18 to 60. People need to receive 2 doses for the vaccine to be effective.
The Thai Cabinet received approved a budget of 321.6 million baht to purchase 500,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine. The next order will arrive on May 14.
The vaccine doses were delivered in temperature-controlled containers which kept the vaccines at a temperature of around 2 to 8 degrees Celsius.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
160 infected in Bangkok’s Bang Kae Covid-19 cluster
An outbreak of about 160 new Covid-19 infections was identified today in Bangkok’s Bang Kae district, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. 1,413 people were tested by health workers in a Bang Kae department store on three dates – April 28, April 30, and May 1 – after 9 Cambodian employees in the store were confirmed to have Coronavirus infections on April 28. After testing the group, 4.8% of those tested returned positive results, a total of 68 Covid-19 infections.
In neighbouring Ban Khing, a community of about 1000 people, more and more residents are testing positive for Covid-19. On April 28 there were 30 infections identified, and on April 30 another 24 Covid-19 infections were diagnosed. 4 employees of the Route 7 buses were confirmed positive for the Coronavirus on May 2, with 70 more staff members waiting for test results. 25 more cases were identified on May 3. Testing yielded 4.3% infection rates on May 3 and an alarming 7.6% rate on April 30.
Bang Kae, along with Klong Toey and Pathumwan, was identified as urgent Bangkok locations with Covid-19 clusters spreading quickly according to the CCSA. Mass testing is underway to quickly isolate anybody with Covid-19, with locations being maintained by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.
Bang Kae currently ranks 10th out of Bangkok’s 50 districts, with 241 Covid-19 infections since April 1, but this new spread is worrisome. In the last month, an infection rate of just under 4% was found in Bangkok, with 1,677 infections found in 42,251 tests. This prompted the CCSA to issue a reminder urging people to be vigilant with 2-metre social distancing, and always wear a mask in public to try to slow the rate of infection and spread of Covid-19.
|TOP 10 DISTRICTS IN BANGKOK WITH THE MOST INFECTIONS
|RANK
|BANGKOK DISTRICT
|# OF INFECTIONS
|1
|Huai Khwang
|463
|2
|Din Daeng
|426
|3
|Bang Khen
|357
|4
|Watthana
|330
|5
|Chatuchak
|356
|6
|Lat Phrao
|325
|7
|Wang Thonglang
|300
|8
|Suan Luang
|290
|9
|Bang Kapi
|282
|10
|Bang Kae
|241
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Bangkok
Hundreds of Thailand slums at risk of Covid-19 as many can’t afford to quarantine
Following the Covid-19 outbreak at the Khlong Toey slum neighbourhood in Bangkok, there have been more than 1,000 slum communities have been identified as having similar living conditions as the Khlong Toey slum, and are now communities at high risk advised to be under watch to prevent another outbreak.
The Social Development and Human Security Ministry’s Community Organisations Development Institute pinpointed 1,270 slum communities, saying that many are similar to Khlong Toey. Areas of top concern of a potential outbreak include the large community by Khlong Prem Prachakorn with more than 10,000 people as well as a community of around 5,000 to 10,000 people who live by the Yommarat Railway. Other slums of top concern include communities of more than 3,000 people in both the Ratchathewi and Wang Thong Lang districts.
Out of the slums pointed out by the institute, more than 200 residents in the 260 communities have tested positive for Covid-19, according to the institute’s deputy director Panthip Petchmak. 700 more people were ordered to quarantine due to close contact with an infected person.
But stay at home orders are a problem for many as starvation is more frightening than the virus and 90% of residents in the slum communities still need to leave for work each day to keep food on the table. The daily average income for those in the slums is around 120 to 150 baht.
The institute is now working with community-level organisations to provide food, water, and supplements to those in poor neighbourhoods in an effort to keep people at home, preventing the spread of Covid-19.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand removed from New York Times graphic on Pfizer vaccine
The New York Times removed Thailand from their infographic of countries that have imported the Pfizer vaccine after initial reports could not be confirmed. Pfizer denied that Thailand had made a deal to acquire jabs of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The early rumours of the deal sparked controversy in Thailand, as they were listed as having the jab available only for limited emergency use. Online, Thai people were furious, questioning why they don’t have any access to vaccines if Thailand was already stocking them. Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra railed against the government for their vaccine failure in an online Clubhouse forum. With Thai people up in arms, the report turned out to be false anyway.
The Associated Press had reported on April 1 that Thailand had approved 7 different vaccine brands, including Pfizer, after passing evaluations from Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization. It was part of a story about Thailand shortening quarantine periods for people who had already been fully vaccinated by one of these 7 vaccines. A careful reading of the article though, suggests that these 7 approved vaccines are for people who were entering Thailand but had been vaccinated in other countries.
Thailand though has not approved or imported the Pfizer vaccine yet, much to the chagrin of millions waiting on the snail-paced rollout of widespread vaccination in the country as they currently experience a devastating third wave of Covid-19. The Sinovac jab is the main vaccine in use in Thailand now, with AstraZeneca being imported now and beginning to be produced locally by Siam Bioscience.
Johnson & Johnson has also been approved. Moderna is currently going through the approval process and other manufacturers such as Russia’s Sputnik V, China’s Sinopharm, and India’s Bharat Biotech are said to be working on the beginning paperwork towards approval.
The Secretary-General of the Food and Drug Administration confirmed that Thailand has now acquired the Pfizer vaccine and none have been imported yet, justifying the removal from the New York Times infographic map.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Order of 1 million Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine doses arrive in Thailand
160 infected in Bangkok’s Bang Kae Covid-19 cluster
Thai Meteorological Dept. warns northern Thailand of severe storms through May 7
Hundreds of Thailand slums at risk of Covid-19 as many can’t afford to quarantine
Thailand removed from New York Times graphic on Pfizer vaccine
Covid-19 outbreak contributes to elephant population decline in Southern Thailand
Patent application for antiviral drug Favipiravir rejected by Thai officials
Chiang Mai on track to reopen 2 districts to foreign tourists in October
Diplomatic spat between China and Australia, Chinese suspend economic dialogue
Expats are included in Thailand’s vaccination plan, Phuket to start registration
Multi-day traditional Thai funerals shortened for Covid-19 safety
Activist lawyer contracts Covid-19 in prison
COVID Update: 1,911 new infections, provincial totals
GDP forecast dropped to 1-2% with best, middle and worst case scenarios
Vietnam extends quarantine for overseas arrivals to 21 days
Thailand’s Southern Insurgency – who’s fighting who?
6 of Thailand’s top tourist zones WILL start opening for quarantine-free travel in July – TAT
Covid UPDATE: 21 Covid-related deaths, infection numbers rise, provincial totals
First case of Indian Covid-19 variant found in Malaysia
Global chip shortage: automakers to sex toys now feeling the pinch
Covid-19 testing increased, CCSA blames household spread
Thursday Covid UPDATE: 18 deaths and 1,911 new infections
Covid UPDATE: 1,583 new cases and 15 deaths, provincial totals
Vaccine appointments from today via Mor Prom LINE account
Taxi driver relieves stress by shooting slingshot at cars and shops
Samui tourism official calls for inter-provincial travel ban to flatten the curve prior to July re-opening
List of provinces with “soft curfews” urging people to stay at home during the night
Rising Phuket Covid-19 infections may cause ICU shortage
URGENT: Call for testing, Covid-19 on 7 Phuket flights
Former Norwegian minister warns against travel to Thailand due to fugitive murder suspect
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
6 of Thailand’s top tourist zones WILL start opening for quarantine-free travel in July – TAT
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
First case of Indian Covid-19 variant found in Malaysia
- Technology3 days ago
Global chip shortage: automakers to sex toys now feeling the pinch
- Bangkok9 hours ago
Thursday Covid UPDATE: 18 deaths and 1,911 new infections
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago
Rising Phuket Covid-19 infections may cause ICU shortage
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Survey finds nearly half of Thai hotels can stay afloat for less than 3 months
- Media3 days ago
“Let’s Move Abroad” Thai Facebook group exploding with potential defectors
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Vaccines reserved for Thais, not expats – Public Health Ministry