Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Officials postpone activities for National Children’s Day as Omicron spreads
The Education Ministry has decided to postpone all official activities planned to mark National Children’s Day this Saturday. According to a Thai PBS World report, the decision was taken as a result of the rapid spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant. Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong says the activities are not being cancelled permanently and will go ahead at a later date, but when that might be depends on the Covid-19 situation.
Some of the planned activities in Bangkok included having 250 students visiting the Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, at the Education Ministry. Each province had its own activities planned, including the presentation of certificates and formal award ceremonies. These have also been postponed, according to Treenuch. She says that provinces can go ahead with other activities, provided they comply strictly with disease prevention measures. Provinces that wish to do so must consult with the communicable disease committee and seek permission to go ahead.
National Children’s Day, or Wan Dek, is an annual celebration that takes place on the second Saturday in January. It was first established as a holiday in 1955. The day celebrates children’s role in society and gives them time to indulge in various activities, including visiting some government offices and military premises and meeting prominent politicians. Last year, the pandemic led the Royal Thai Army to suspend the events it had planned for the day, moving them online instead.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Suspension of Test & Go entry scheme will “definitely” continue, spokesperson says
Rok Islands in Trang sees rare sighting of manta rays
Pattaya Mayor says there will be no lockdown despite Covid uptick in Chon Buri
What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
Indian tourists who left Chon Buri before receiving positive test result found in Bangkok
Covid cluster linked to Bangkok bar puts pressure on Isaan healthcare system
Omicron variant now found in 2,062 infections, 54 provinces
Officials postpone activities for National Children’s Day as Omicron spreads
Thailand News update | Hotel isolation for asymptomatic guests & Re-opening bars
Bangkok prepares field hospitals, isolation centres for anticipated Covid-19 uptick
Health minister calls for re-opening of bars, nightclubs to be pushed back
Phuket hotels to offer isolation rooms for asymptomatic guests who refuse hospital
Test & Go suspension continues & Govt pushes nightclub re-opening delay | GMT
No confirmed date for resumption of Test & Go as Omicron infections spread
Travellers who break Philippines quarantine rules face US$1,000 fine or 6 months in jail
Khao San Road getting cleaned, staff tested after 11 partygoers test positive for Covid-19
Possible amendments to Test & Go for Thailand Pass
Maya Bay reopens | VIDEOS
Tourists flock to Koh Phangan for New Year’s beach party
Updates for food and beverage venues in Pattaya
Thailand News Today | Possible added restrictions & Full Moon Party goes ahead
Bangkok revises closure order, bars and nightclubs to stay closed until January 15
Government to discuss delaying resumption of Test & Go until end of January
UPDATE: Talk of Test & Go cutoff date, approved travellers can’t reschedule flights
2 Sinovac plus Pfizer booster less effective against Omicron variant
Thailand News Update | Omicron variant spreading rapidly in Thailand
92 Phuket Sandbox, Test & Go travellers positive for Covid, tests to determine variant
Thailand Omicron infections rapidly rise & payouts for nightlife workers | GMT
Samui businesses call for Test & Go to be reinstated and to be included in sandbox
The world’s largest trade bloc launches today – January 1, 2022
Thailand News Update | Proposal to extend T&G postponement & New Chon Buri rules
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Possible amendments to Test & Go for Thailand Pass
- Krabi3 days ago
Maya Bay reopens | VIDEOS
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Updates for food and beverage venues in Pattaya
- 360 Reviews1 day ago
What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Government to discuss delaying resumption of Test & Go until end of January
- Thailand1 day ago
UPDATE: Talk of Test & Go cutoff date, approved travellers can’t reschedule flights
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
2 Sinovac plus Pfizer booster less effective against Omicron variant
- Thailand3 days ago
Royal Thai Air Force seeks to buy F-35 jets for at least 18 billion baht