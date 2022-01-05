Officials postpone activities for National Children’s Day as Omicron spreads

The Education Ministry has decided to postpone all official activities planned to mark National Children’s Day this Saturday. According to a Thai PBS World report, the decision was taken as a result of the rapid spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant. Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong says the activities are not being cancelled permanently and will go ahead at a later date, but when that might be depends on the Covid-19 situation.

Some of the planned activities in Bangkok included having 250 students visiting the Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, at the Education Ministry. Each province had its own activities planned, including the presentation of certificates and formal award ceremonies. These have also been postponed, according to Treenuch. She says that provinces can go ahead with other activities, provided they comply strictly with disease prevention measures. Provinces that wish to do so must consult with the communicable disease committee and seek permission to go ahead.

National Children’s Day, or Wan Dek, is an annual celebration that takes place on the second Saturday in January. It was first established as a holiday in 1955. The day celebrates children’s role in society and gives them time to indulge in various activities, including visiting some government offices and military premises and meeting prominent politicians. Last year, the pandemic led the Royal Thai Army to suspend the events it had planned for the day, moving them online instead.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World