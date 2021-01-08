Royal Thai Army’s Children’s Day activities go online due to Covid-19

Due to the new outbreak of Covid-19, the armed forces is suspending the upcoming national Children’s Day events to be held at Royal Thai Army units across the country tomorrow and will go online instead. All regular activities will broadcast on social media and online platforms including Facebook Live and YouTube, while additional interactive quizzes and prizes for children are adding colours to the virtual events.

Every year, children will enjoy tanks, planes, exhibitions, and other performances from the army forces site across the country. These activities will still be the same but they will be available on screen. A range of online activities for Children’s Day will go live on…

YouTube’s “We are 5.0” channel

Thai Army Facebook

Children can register to join the online events and win the prizes at https://childrensday2021.rtarf.mi.th.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

