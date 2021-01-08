Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Royal Thai Army’s Children’s Day activities go online due to Covid-19
Due to the new outbreak of Covid-19, the armed forces is suspending the upcoming national Children’s Day events to be held at Royal Thai Army units across the country tomorrow and will go online instead. All regular activities will broadcast on social media and online platforms including Facebook Live and YouTube, while additional interactive quizzes and prizes for children are adding colours to the virtual events.
Every year, children will enjoy tanks, planes, exhibitions, and other performances from the army forces site across the country. These activities will still be the same but they will be available on screen. A range of online activities for Children’s Day will go live on…
- YouTube’s “We are 5.0” channel
- Thai Army Facebook
Children can register to join the online events and win the prizes at https://childrensday2021.rtarf.mi.th.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Protests
Leaders of German Embassy rally meet with police, prosecutors
13 political activists who led thousands of protesters to the German Embassy in Bangkok last October have met with police and prosecutors in the capital. They face charges of violating section 112 of the Criminal Code for the October 26 rally at the embassy. The aim of the gathering was to submit a petition calling on the German government to ascertain if His Majesty the King was conducting state business from Germany. Section 112 of the Criminal Code is also known as the lèse majesté law, which prohibits criticism or defamation of the Monarchy. Violators could face up to 15 years in prison.
During yesterday’s meeting at Thung Maha Mek police station, officers were on duty in front of the station, to bolster security, while others in plain clothes photographed those who’d turned up in a show of solidarity with the 13 activists. The rally at the German Embassy was organised by the pro-democracy group, Khana Ratsadorn. The group’s leaders face multiple other charges in addition to lèse majesté.
One protest leaders, named as Atthapol Buaphat, aka, “”Khru Yai”, says the group is waiting to see if prosecutors press ahead with charges. He says they have provided additional handwritten evidence to police and asked officers to question more witnesses. Another leader, Patsaravalee Tanakitvibulpon, says she just received a summons issued 2 months after an October 14 rally. She adds that the resurgence in Covid-19 means pro-democracy activists are pausing their political action but vows that it will resume again at some point.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Men arrested for dumping dead body on the side of a Bangkok road
Bangkok police arrested 2 men who allegedly dumped a dead man’s body on the side of the road in the Nong Khaem district. The suspects allegedly told police that they had invited 33 year old Chalit Nensap to a party, but he then overdosed on methamphetamine and died.
To avoid potential drug charges from police, the men decided to get rid of the body, they allegedly told police. They wrapped Chalit’s body in blankets and dumped it on the side of Mahacharoen Road.
The body was found yesterday morning and was identified as Chalit Nensap, who worked as an insurance agent. Police tracked down and arrested 43 year old Rungroj and 48 year old Satapapong at their home near Bangkok’s Taweewattana Canal.
The men are facing charges of concealing a corpse which carries a penalty of 1 year in prison and an up to 2,000 baht fine.
SOURCE:The Nation
Thailand
“Red zone” restrictions tighten, legal action for concealing travel information
People who travel from any of the 28 “red zone” provinces and conceal their travel timeline can face up to 2 years in prison and a fine of 40,000 baht, according to yesterday’s announcement in the Royal Gazette. The tightened measures are aimed to slow people’s travel from the affected area to other parts of the country and to prevent the spread of the virus.
Key measures for all 28 “red zone” provinces announced in the Royal Gazette:
- People must download the Mor Chana mobile app when travelling.
- People who intentionally conceal their travelling timeline or give false information about travelling will face a legal penalty.
- Full gambling suppression and legal action for government officials who are proved for relating to gambling.
The Royal Gazette also announced more stringent measures for travellers going to and from the 5 coastal provinces at the highest risk. Only essential travel is allowed to and from Samut Sakhon, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanataburi and Trat. To enter or leave the provinces, travellers must have a permission document issued by local authorities.
More checkpoints are also being set up throughout the 5 provinces. People passing through the checkpoints are required to have their temperature checked and download the Mor Chana tracing app.
Download on Google Play HERE.
Download on Apple Store HERE.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | CCSA | Nation TV
Thousands of people evacuated due to flood in deep south Thailand
