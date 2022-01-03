Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Possible amendments to Test & Go for Thailand Pass
To kick off, the reported proposals are only ‘proposals’ at this stage. A final decision on these matters concerning the Thailand Pass will probably be made on Wednesday this week and then could be approved by the CCSA on Friday. But, in the interests of the many thousands of people who have already been approved for Test & Go, and the possible alteration of a final date of entry for existing Thailand Passes, only a week away, we publish this FYI.
If you are travelling to Thailand on a Thailand Pass after January 10 you should follow this story and keep in contact with the Thai embassy in your country
According to Thai news website, Matichon Online, changes are being proposed to the current Test & Go situation.
The Ministry of Public Health recommending at extension to the suspension of new applications for the Test & Go program until the end of the month (January). And, even more importantly, people who already have an approved Thailand Pass for the Test & Go program, must enter before January 10.
There is no mention of the Sandbox programs but, in line with the alterations made to Test & Go and Sandbox programs on December 21 last year, the extended suspension of new applications until the end of January will probably include Sandbox as well.
The proposed sunset date for approved applications, on January 10, was originally published by the government on December 21 last year but then reversed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Again, these are just proposals from the Ministry of Public Health and have not been voted on by the Thai cabinet or submitted for approval by the CCSA.
We will keep an eye on any further confirmation or postings about the Thailand Pass.
