3 Chinese men arrested in Chon Buri operating porn, gambling site | The Thaiger

Crime

3 Chinese men arrested in Chon Buri operating porn, gambling site

Jack Burton

Published 

36 mins ago

 on 

3 Chinese men arrested in Chon Buri operating porn, gambling site
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News
3 Chinese men have been arrested for illegal entry, living in Thailand without a visa and allegedly operating a pornography and gambling website. The Immigration Bureau began an investigation after a tip from locals that some Chinese men had illegally entered the country 8 months ago and were working illegally Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung District.

The arrest was at their house on Monday. 3 suspects, identified only as Wang, Dong, and Si, were caught along with a computer reportedly used for running a pornographic website.

31 year old Wang reportedly admitted to being an administrator of the site. He claimed he was hired for 6,000 yuan (about 26,000 baht) to create it by employers in China. The site contained “adult entertainment” and a link to a Chinese online gambling website.

The commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, told reporters yesterday that Wang’s coworkers, 39 year old Dong, and 45 year old Si, were also arrested since they did not hold legal permission to be in the country. He told the Associated Press:

“Dong didn’t have a permit to stay in Thailand, while his friend Si had one stamp on his passport as a tourist but it expired in 2015.”

The 3 are in custody awaiting legal proceedings. Initially, Wang was changed for working without a permit, while Dong was charged for entering and residing in the Kingdom without permission and Si for residing in the Kingdom with expired permission.

3 Chinese men arrested in Chon Buri operating porn, gambling site

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

