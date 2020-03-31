No more shutdown announcements in Bangkok, for now | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
No more shutdown announcements in Bangkok, for now
“Bangkok will not announce any further measures or continue to shut down the city.”
This, from Taweesin Visanuyothin a spokesman of the government’s Centre for Covid-19Situation Administration.
“Due to the daily number of confirmed cases remaining at a stable level, Bangkok officials have come to an agreement that they will not announce any more measures or force people to stay at home.”
But he asked the public to cooperate with the government to help control the curve of confirmed new cases. Taweesin pointed out that tomorrow will be April Fool’s Day. But he asked the public not to post fake news of even attempt humour about Covid-19, otherwise, this could increase panic levels.
“Those who spread lies or fake news might face punishment.”
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok monks now sporting bespoke facemasks
Monks (well, some of them, anyway) in the nation’s capital have begun wearing custom face masks and even facial shields, as they make their daily morning alms rounds. Abbot Phra Maha Somkiat Yansuttho and his novices from Bangkok’s Wat Matchan Tikaram temple, aka. Was Noi, wore face masks while they went out to ask for alms and chat with neighbouring residents today.
The abbot says he learned from the internet that the production cost of face masks would be less than 20 baht, so he decided to make them for everyone in the temple. The home-made shields even included the words ‘FACE SHIELD’ emblazoned across the top, just in case anyone was unsure what they were.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Ministries will give up 10% of their 2020 budget to fight Covid-19 in Thailand
The third round of government measures are set to apply 10% of the country’s fiscal 2020 budget allocated to each ministry, and put into a central funding pool to battle against the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the rehabilitation of the economy.
Deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak says that the central fund will be overseen by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
“The measures will be focused on the people who live in rural areas and to stabilise the Thai financial market.”
The total budget allocated to Thailand’s key ministries amounted to 1.98 trillion baht and includes…
- The Education Ministry at 368 billion baht
- The Interior Ministry at 353 billion
- The Finance Ministry at 249 billion
- The Defence Ministry at 233 billion
- The Transport Ministry at 178 billion.
“These contributions will be one of two key sources of funding to cope with the pandemic and the revival of the economy. The other is borrowing from domestic financial institutions, the government may issue an executive decree allowing this to be possible.”
“The public debt to GDP ratio is 43%, well below the ceiling of 60% set by the government’s fiscal sustainability framework. This allows the government plenty of room to increase public debt to help the rural sector and stabilise financial markets.”
“The public should not be too worried about the debt because the government’s fiscal and monetary status remains strong, with US$230 billion in foreign reserves. The government doesn’t need to borrow from the IMF and domestic financial institutions are flush with liquidity.”
Yesterday, Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana, Bank of Thailand governor Veerathai Santiprabhob and executives of the Securities and Exchange Commission, reported to PM Prayut on the progress made for the government’s plan to rehabilitate the economy, agreeing that the third set of measures needs to be approved soon.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
27 Bangkok police officers confirmed with Covid-19
Not only do medical staff take much of the risks, but police offers are also staffing the front lines in battling the Covid-19 pandemic. Today, Bangkok Police Chief Lieutenant General Pakkapong says…
“As many as 27 Police offer in Bangkok have now been confirmed as positive with the Covid-19 and 326 others are in quarantine awaiting their results.”
The infected officers fall into two groups…
- Those who recently returned from a work tour in Spain.
- Those who visited two major transmission sites — the Lumpinee boxing arena and the Thong Lor entertainment complex.
“One of the infected officers is the deputy traffic police chief of Taling Chan police station and people close to him have already been quarantined.”
The Public Health Ministry says they’re investigating how he ended up with the virus, but Pol Lt Gen Pakkapong insisted the deputy traffic chief had not contracted the disease from a Covid-19 screening point.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
UPDATE: Confusion over Thailand designating 11 destinations as ‘high risk’
Tips for Covid-19 coronavirus prevention
Pattaya City officials confirm rumours of Covid-19 in Soi 6 bar staff were fake news
The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok
Thai Health Minister laughs at media when asked about his ‘travel restrictions’ document
Thai health minister has a slash at ‘dirty farang’
Reasons you should take Covid-19 seriously – symptoms and prevention
Tourism Authority of Thailand clarifies “self quarantine” situation
Hundreds of Thais stranded in New Zealand, denied boarding without documentation
Thailand cancels visas-on-arrival and some visa exemptions for 21 countries
March 2020, the Thai month of cancellations
UPDATE: 11 new Covid-19 cases announced for Thailand – total now 70 people
Thailand’s Koh Phangan full moon party cancelled
UPDATE: SCB becomes third bank to stop exchanging foreign cash
“Far from over” in the Asia-Pacific region – WHO update
Pattaya eyes hotel as quarantine area
No more shutdown announcements in Bangkok, for now
Abandoned newborn girl discovered in Chiang Mai
All public transport to Phuket, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat suspended
Bangkok monks now sporting bespoke facemasks
Ministries will give up 10% of their 2020 budget to fight Covid-19 in Thailand
Phuket records 7 new cases, total 69 (Tuesday)
127 new coronavirus cases in Thailand (Tuesday), total 1651, 10 deaths
30,000 Thai hotels to lose all revenue during April
Government says they won’t allow Thai Airways to collapse
Third stimulus package coming, valued at 500 billion baht
8 killed as Medevac plane crashes in Manila – VIDEO
Restrictions announced for Chon Buri, that means Pattaya too
Government aims to limit travel around Thailand by 90%
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
US Covid-19 cases exceed 100,000 people, South Korea leads the world with testing
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket residents told to stay home from 8pm – 3am ‘until further notice’
- Bangkok3 days ago
Hundreds of Thai hotels seek aid to protect employees
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Beaches in Phuket closed until further notice
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket closes Cape Promthep, other beaches and parks
- North East4 days ago
30 horses die in one day in Thailand’s Northeast
- Chiang Rai2 days ago
Drug party raided in Chiang Rai for defying public gathering ban