Pattaya eyes hotel as quarantine area | The Thaiger

Pattaya’s Committee for the Surveillance and Prevention of Covid-19 is proposing to use the city’s Grand Bella Hotel as a temporary medical shelter for people under investigation for Covid-19 coronavirus symptoms.

Pattaya currently has 12 total cases, with a total of 16 in Bang Lamung and 53 in Chon Buri province. 105 people are currently being scrutinised for the virus in the province. A total of 952 people have been under investigation since the start of the outbreak there, with the vast majority testing negative.

If approved, the measure would separate people under investigation for Covid-19 from regular hospital patients at Pattaya and Chonburi hospitals, and use the Grand Bella Hotel as a temporary staging area for investigations of people who have not tested positive for the virus but are either awaitng results or being monitored for signs of the illness.

According to the members of the committee, the hotel has the facilities and resources needed to meet the needs of patients, doctors and staff.

A doctor at Pattaya City Hospital says that for the field hospital at the hotel, no more than 40 medical personnel would be needed, though nursing staff would be required, using a video call system to monitor patients 24 hours a day.

Bangkok Pattaya Hospital has also announced it’s willing to help with the necessary medical supplies, sanitisers and other equipment. Grand Bella’s management say they’re happy to assist with the situation by offering their conference rooms and facilities. The proposal is expected to be sent to the Chonburi Governor for approval.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News