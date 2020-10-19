New Covid-19 restrictions imposed to tackle Europe’s second wave

Countries across Europe are imposing new restrictions as they grapple with a second major wave of Covid-19. Worldwide, the coronavirus has now infected more than 40 million people and been responsible for the deaths of more than 1 million. In Europe, Covid-19 deaths have surpassed 250,000, making up nearly a quarter of the coronavirus deaths in the world.

Whilst there has been a sharp uptick in new cases in parts of Europe, the death rate has remained relatively low, when compared with the first wave in April and May. But even the death rate has started creeping up over the past week.

Belgium has reported a sharp spike in cases. Just today, the country reported 9,138 new confirmed cases and 21 new Covid-19 related deaths. Cafes and restaurants have been closed for the past 4 weeks and there’s now a nightly curfew. But some restaurant and business owners criticise the government’s order.

“We don’t feel considered, and it hurt my heart… Everyone is in pain. It’s horrible.”

Switzerland was able to control the virus at the start of the outbreak, but has recently had a spike of Covid-19 cases. In the past week, coronavirus infections have doubled in the Alpine nation. The government imposed new restrictions, like a ban on public gatherings of more than 15 people. It’s also now mandatory to wear a face mask while at any indoor public spaces. In a statement, the government said the spike in cases is “worrying” and a concern for all age groups.

France ranks in the top 10 highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases. On Saturday, the country announced it had 32,400 new infections. Over the weekend, the government imposed a nightly curfew on 9 cities, including Paris.

Italy, which had the first major Covid-19 outbreak, is now experiencing a second wave and has imposed restrictions again like bans on public gatherings. The Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte says “We cannot waste time.”

Active Covid-19 Cases in Switzerland

Active Covid-19 Cases in Belgium

Active Covid-19 Cases in France

Active Covid-19 Cases in Italy

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Worldometers