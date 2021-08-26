Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Nan has mass screening following asymptomatic patient’s oversight

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: prasit suaysang/Flickr

23 people in the Northern Thai province of Nan have contracted Covid after an asymptomatic Covid patient returned to his home without quarantining or notifying authorities. Over 300 people are now at risk due to the man’s oversight.

Nan provincial health chief, Dr Warinthep Chuasamran says that among the 23 people who contracted Covid, about half are young children, including a 4 month old baby. An 80 year old man was also one of the people who tested positive. Dr Warinthep says the unnamed patient-zero for the recent outbreak is related to the caretaker of a childcare centre. He says the patient did not alert officials to his return to the province and that he stayed with a relative for around 2 weeks before getting sick last weekend and testing positive for Covid. The man’s mother also tested positive for Covid.

Following the man, and his mother’s Covid diagnosis, health officials screened the man’s family and the children who stayed at the centre. 23 people in total have tested positive. After that, officials performed a mass screening in 4 nearby villages that make up over 1,000 households. The results of the mass screening aren’t available yet, but over 300 people have been deemed at high risk and are currently in home isolation.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Trending