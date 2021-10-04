Monday Covid Update: 9,930 new cases; provincial totals

97 Covid-related deaths were reported today by the CCSA, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 17,111 with 17,017 of those fatalities during the country’s latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, 9,930 new Covid-19 cases and 12,336 recoveries were reported. Thailand now has 109,748 active cases.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded at total of 1,647,362 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 1,618,499 of those cases.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

