Monday Covid Update: 9,930 new cases; provincial totals

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

97 Covid-related deaths were reported today by the CCSA, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 17,111 with 17,017 of those fatalities during the country’s latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, 9,930 new Covid-19 cases and 12,336 recoveries were reported. Thailand now has 109,748 active cases.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded at total of 1,647,362 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 1,618,499 of those cases.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Monday Covid Update: 9,930 new cases; provincial totals

Thommo
2021-10-04 13:52
6 minutes ago, Jason said: And of course, no mention of testing numbers or vaccination numbers first and second dose.... I suppose one day, they'll say .... "Oh we reached 80% double dosed.....sorry...forgot to mention it" Testing numbers are availalbe…
Bob20
2021-10-04 14:02
8 minutes ago, Thommo said: Testing numbers are availalbe but quite old data, it appears that no media organisation in Thailand( including thethaiger) thinks this is important enough to report https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/full-list-covid-19-tests-per-day?time=2021-07-27..latest&country=~THA It's my understanding from others here that no outlet…
JackIsAGoodBoy
2021-10-04 14:30
There is no discrepancy between cases and deaths. 20K cases and 200 deaths, 10K cases and 100 deaths. CFR is about one percent, mostly over 70 years old. This wave is fading, each wave is about 3 months. Thailand might…
Soidog
2021-10-04 15:34
57 minutes ago, JackIsAGoodBoy said: Thailand might be actually doing pretty well in testing because in factories, offices and in homes they test everybody nearby if a case pops up or a hospitalization. In the West it is more or…
AlexPTY
2021-10-04 17:13
4 hours ago, Bob20 said: That's unusual. Monday's figures are always a dip (because of the weekend), yet today the number of deaths is up 26%... Let's see what tomorrow brings... was thinking exactly the same. we are not getting…
Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor's degree in journalism and media studies in 2016.

