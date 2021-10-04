Connect with us

Crime

Khon Kaen police seek court approval to extend detention of American rape suspect

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Photo via Royal Thai Police

Police in the Isaan province Khon Kaen are seeking court approval to extend the detention of the sexual assault suspect, who allegedly beat and raped a Thai masseuse. The chief of the Muang Khon Kaen police station says officers want to detain the American for another 12 days due to concerns that the man might try to flee.

37 year old Robert Gordon faces charges for allegedly sexually abusing and raping a 45 year old woman at a massage shop last week. She was found bloody and naked on the floor. The same day, he allegedly molested a 13 year old girl in the Ban Phai district. Police say he fled Khon Kaen on his red motorcycle and was later arrested in Bangkok’s Nana area. Police say Gordon told officers that he was high on drugs and was not in the right state of mind.

Gordon’s re-enactment of the alleged assault, which is a standard practice in Thai law enforcement and usually open to the public, was cancelled at Gordon’s request after he said he feared for his safety. The masseuse’s son reportedly criticised the police for cancelling the re-enactment, saying a Thai suspect would be required to participate. The victim’s son said he wanted to confront the suspect at the re-enactment.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

