Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Monday Covid Update: 8,165 new cases; provincial totals
55 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 19,260 with 19,166 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.
In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 8,165 new Covid-19 cases and 9,574 recoveries. There are now 99,227 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 1,920,189 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 1,891,326 of those infections.
Vaccination update
In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 75,710,277doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 141,330 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 167,820 received their second dose, and 11,569 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.
New Covid-19 cases in each province…
* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.
Recent comments: