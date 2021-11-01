Connect with us

Monday Covid Update: 8,165 new cases; provincial totals

55 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 19,260 with 19,166 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 8,165 new Covid-19 cases and 9,574 recoveries. There are now 99,227 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 1,920,189 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 1,891,326 of those infections.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 75,710,277doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 141,330 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 167,820 received their second dose, and 11,569 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Griff1315
2021-11-01 12:03
2 minutes ago, gummy said: Always have been in Thailand Sadly yes Such a corrupt and deceitful regime with no compassion for the people of Thailand and now with reopening tourists as well...
Bob20
2021-11-01 12:09
10 minutes ago, gummy said: Always have been in Thailand I agree. No clear definition of what they actually publish as even if the numbers were correct we never know what part of the population they apply to. But the…
Poolie
2021-11-01 12:22
18 minutes ago, gummy said: Always have been in Thailand Always amused me that, armed with that knowledge, people start ranting and raving about what they read. When the tourist stats were released in 2019 it was all 'pah 40…
Jason
2021-11-01 14:39
And here I was thinking yesterday's reporting of vaccination percentages was ushering ina new era of full disclosure.....looks like it was a "one hit wonder" :(
Poolie
2021-11-01 15:15
34 minutes ago, Jason said: And here I was thinking yesterday's reporting of vaccination percentages was ushering ina new era of full disclosure.....looks like it was a "one hit wonder" :( Yes looks like it. Why not look elsewhere?
