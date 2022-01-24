Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Monday Covid Update: 7,139 new cases; provincial totals
13 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 22,045 with 347 of those fatalities since the start of this year.
In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 7,139 new Covid-19 cases and 8,100 recoveries. There are now 82,485 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.
Out of the new cases recorded today, 20 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,384,639 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 161,204 Infections have been reported since January 1.
Vaccination update
In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 112,471,503 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 49,456 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 101,051 received their second dose, and 438,401 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.
New Covid-19 cases in each province…
* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.
Chon Buri – 316
Bangkok – 1,130
Samut Prakan – 549
Ubon Ratchathani – 112
Phuket – 369
Khon Kaen – 249
Chiang Mai – 129
Nonthaburi – 368
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 131
Rayong – 90
Udon Thani – 100
Buriram – 100
Surat Thani – 118
Maha Sarakham – 67
Nakhon Ratchasima – 180
Pathum Thani – 266
Samut Sakhon – 138
Songkla – 42
Pattalung – 126
Chachoengsao – 75
Sisaket – 107
Kalasin – 38
Prachuap Kiri Khan – 59
Roi Et – 96
Surin – 16
Nakhon Sawan – 69
Prachin Buri – 46
Nakhon Pathom – 87
Lampang – 17
Phitsanuloak – 39
Saraburi – 91
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 95
Trang – 47
Phang Nga – 80
Chaiyaphum – 43
Tak – 5
Lop Buri – 155
Petchabun – 31
Krabi – 68
Kanchanaburi – 77
Ratchaburi – 80
Chanthaburi – 46
Sakon Nakhon – 37
Nong Kai – 43
Trat – 11
Yasothon – 25
Nan – 43
Srakaew – 54
Chumporn – 50
Payao – 6
Nakhon Phanom – 20
Mukdaharn – 5
Chiang Rai – 14
Phetchburi – 32
Pattani – 12
Suphan Buri – 29
Kamphaeng Phet – 24
Nakhon Nayok – 16
Satun – 16
Bueng Karn – 3
Amnat Charoen – 13
Yala – 14
Uthai Thani – 13
Mae Hong Son – 9
Loei – 131
Nong Bua Lumphu – 43
Chainat – 4
Pichit – 17
Phrae – 24
Uttaladit – 8
Sukhothai – 10
Narathiwas -6
Samut Songkhram – 5
Ranong – 13
Lamphun – 5
Ang Thong – 22
Singburi – 16
