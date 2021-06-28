Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Monday Covid Update: 5,406 new cases and 22 deaths
In an uptick in daily Covid-19 cases, 5,406 infections were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since April 1, the latest and most severe wave of Covid-19 in Thailand, the CCSA has reported 220,990 Covid-19 cases. Today, the CCSA also logged 22 more deaths related to Covid-19.
Out of today’s count, only 9 were detected in correctional facilities, a decrease after the recent wave spread to Thai prisons, infecting more than 30,000 inmates. Most of the recent cases have been detected in crowded areas like construction camps, factories, worker dormitories and prisons.
More information will be reported this afternoon following the CCSA’s daily briefing.
Other updates…
- Restrictions have tightened in Bangkok and the surrounding provinces, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, Samut Sakhon and Samut Prakan. For the next 30 days, restaurants are not allowed to offer dine-in services.
- Construction camps in 10 provinces are being sealed off to contain the spread of Covid-19. Those provinces include Bangkok and the 5 surrounding provinces as well as the Deep South provinces Yala, Pattani, Songkhla and Narathiwat.
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Monday Covid Update: 5,406 new cases and 22 deaths
Good Morning Thailand Live | BKK back to restrictions, should media publish covid numbers?
Tourism Minister threatens to cancel travel stimulus if only some operators benefit
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
First case of Beta variant reported in Bangkok
Businesses in dark red zones appeal for government aid
Bereaved families remember loved ones lost in Miami building collapse – VIDEO
Partiers arrested in raid Covid-19 tested, awaiting court Monday
Chum Saeng Hospital closed after 4 staff contract Covid-19
Gunshots on Jomtien Beach road, no injuries.
Dept of Medical Sciences warns against antibody testing kits
Wife wins case against police husband’s mistress, awarded 200,000 baht
Chon Buri orders beach, market closure; Navy closes 12 beaches
What’s that wind smell like to you? Myanmar authorities blaze drugs valued at $670 mil US dollars
Poll: Majority of Thai people against 120 day reopening plan
Former military conscript arrested for Child pornography in Tak
Top 5 Floating Markets in Bangkok
US Warns its citizens against traveling to Thailand
List of countries by Covid-19 risk level, classified by Thailand’s DDC
CCSA: Bars to stay closed for now, drunk customers risk the spread of Covid-19
It’s happening: Phuket sandbox approved by Cabinet
Ministry of Defence orders another Airbus C295 for the Royal Thai Army
Covid cluster spreads from Yala to other southern provinces
Covid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals
Wild elephant breaks into home and raids kitchen in Hua Hin – VIDEO
Gathering for 89th anniversary of constitutional monarchy
Sandbox could be revised, cancelled if Covid-19 outbreaks occur
Phuket governer reviews rules, new details for July 1 arrivals
Angry ex allegedly sets motorcycle on fire in school parking garage
Medical researchers look into combining vaccines to beat Delta variant
Narcotics Control Board announce recent drug busts, heroin and cocaine sent by mail
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Best of3 days ago
Top 5 Floating Markets in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
List of countries by Covid-19 risk level, classified by Thailand’s DDC
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago
Covid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals
- Bangkok4 days ago
Gathering for 89th anniversary of constitutional monarchy
- Central Thailand18 hours ago
Wife wins case against police husband’s mistress, awarded 200,000 baht
- Bangkok2 days ago
Multiple business associations oppose lack of Bangkok lockdown
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid-19 round-up for expats 2: Will your country give a vaccine?
- Phuket2 days ago
Must you be married to share a room in the Phuket Sandbox?