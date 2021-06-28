Connect with us

Monday Covid Update: 5,406 new cases and 22 deaths

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

9 seconds ago

 on 

Photo via CCSA

In an uptick in daily Covid-19 cases, 5,406 infections were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since April 1, the latest and most severe wave of Covid-19 in Thailand, the CCSA has reported 220,990 Covid-19 cases. Today, the CCSA also logged 22 more deaths related to Covid-19.

Out of today’s count, only 9 were detected in correctional facilities, a decrease after the recent wave spread to Thai prisons, infecting more than 30,000 inmates. Most of the recent cases have been detected in crowded areas like construction camps, factories, worker dormitories and prisons.

More information will be reported this afternoon following the CCSA’s daily briefing.

Other updates…

  • Restrictions have tightened in Bangkok and the surrounding provinces, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, Samut Sakhon and Samut Prakan. For the next 30 days, restaurants are not allowed to offer dine-in services.
  • Construction camps in 10 provinces are being sealed off to contain the spread of Covid-19. Those provinces include Bangkok and the 5 surrounding provinces as well as the Deep South provinces Yala, Pattani, Songkhla and Narathiwat.

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

