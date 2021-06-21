Connect with us

Monday Covid Update: 3,175 new cases and 27 deaths

Tanutam Thawan

Photo via CCSA

3,175 new Covid-19 cases and 27 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since April 1, the recent and most severe wave of infections, the CCSA has recorded a total of 192,443 Covid-19 cases including more than 30,000 at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons. Out of the new cases reported by the CCSA today, 140 infections were found in correctional facilities.

More information will be released this afternoon following the CCSA daily briefing.

Other updates…

  • Revised colour-coded zoning based on the provincial Covid-19 situations goes into effect today. Alcohol sales and consumption are still prohibited at restaurants across Thailand. To see the list of provinces by zoning and the related restrictions, click HERE.
  • The Transport Ministry is preparing to reopen 10 tourists destinations to travellers from overseas by the third and fourth quarters of the year. The Phuket “Sandbox” scheme, planned to start on July 1, will serve as a pilot project. On July 15, the government will reopen Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao, islands off the Surat Thani coast in the Gulf of Thailand, to foreign travellers who are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Monday Covid Update: 3,175 new cases and 27 deaths

SOURCES: CCSA | National News Bureau of Thailand

 

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

