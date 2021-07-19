Monday Covid Update: 122,097 active cases; provincial totals

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported a record high of 11,784 new Covid-19 cases and 81 coronavirus-related deaths. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded a total of 415,170 confirmed Covid-19 infections and 3,422 virus-related deaths. There are now 122,097 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand.

With the emergence of the highly transmissible Delta variant in Thailand, health officials predict that, worst-case scenario, daily infection rates could reach 20,000 to even 30,000. A spokesperson for the CCSA says that with a high vaccination rate, and cooperation from society, then the worst-case scenario can be avoided.

Bangkok remains the epicentre of infections with 2,134 new cases reported today. Cases are still high in provinces surrounding the capital, which are classified as “dark red” zones under maximum control to combat the coronavirus. 765 new cases were reported in Samut Sakhon, 494 in Saraburi, 485 in Pathum Thani, 484 in Phra Nakhon Sri Ayutthaya, 483 in Samut Prakan, 381 in Nonthaburi, and 239 in Nakhon Pathom.

Chon Buri and Chachoengsao are now classified as “dark red” provinces with tight restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. 615 new cases were reported today in Chon Buri and 253 were reported in Chachoengsao.

Infections are on the rise in the Northeast region known as Isaan. 221 new cases were reported in Ubon Ratchathani, 173 in Buri Ram, 154 in Udon Thani, 138 in Nakhon Ratchasima, 129 in Roi Et, 125 in Si Sa Ket, 119 in Maha Sarakham, 103 in Surin, and 101 in Chaiyaphum.

Out of the new infections, 100 were found in correctional facilities. The latest wave spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 30,000 inmates.

Provincial totals by the government’s news bureau…

