Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Many Thailand Elite Card members cancel travel plans as Covid-19 cases rise
The new wave of Covid-19, infecting more than 30,000 people over the past month, set back travel plans for Thailand Elite Card members. The company that operates the card services, Thailand Privilege Card, is now banking on the Phuket sandbox model to draw in cardholders. The travel scheme, which is planned to start in July as long as Phuket vaccinates 70% of the population to reach herd immunity, would allow vaccinated travellers from overseas to enter the island province without undergoing quarantine.
The company’s president, Somchai Soongswang, says a waived quarantine period in a destination where Covid-19 is under control is a deciding factor for cardholders when making travel plans.
“No quarantine, like the Phuket sandbox concept, and containing the virus are key factors to help existing members finalise their decision to visit Thailand.”
Since the Thailand Elite Members Quarantine Programme approved by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration back in August, just over 1,000 cardholders have travelled to Thailand. Another 1,500 members say they want to visit, but they are waiting for documents to be processed, flights to be available, or for a vaccine against Covid-19 before travelling.
Some were planning on travelling to Thailand, and already had their Certificate of Entry, a requirement for entering Thailand, but cancelled plans due to the recent wave of Covid-19 this month which is hitting record highs.
The new wave of cases even led a potential cardholder to delay their decision to buy a property in Thailand, according to Somchai. The company offers an Elite Flexible One membership for 500,000 baht, allowing a 5 year, multiple entry visa for those who buy property in Thailand for 10 million baht or more.
There are more than 13,500 Elite cardholders. Most of the younger members are so-called “digital nomads” from Japan, the United States, and Europe, who work remotely as either programmers or software engineers.
The company has approved a significant number of new members in the past few months. From October 2020 to March 2021, the company approved 2,552 new members, a large increase from the same period last fiscal year at 1,322 new members. Half of the new members are between the ages of 30 and 49 while the retirement age group made up 23.7% of new members.
Despite the rise in Covid-19 cases affecting travel plans, Somchai says the company hopes to hit 2,600 new members by April.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Suvarnabhumi check-in counters to become vaccine administration points
It’s probably the most traffic check-in counters at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport will have seen in a while. Officials are planning to use the area as a makeshift vaccination centre, where airport staff will queue up (socially distanced, of course) to receive a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. The initiative is the latest attempt to speed up vaccine administration as Thailand finds itself battling a far more virulent third wave of the virus.
Airport staff, including immigration officials and airline employees, can now register for inoculation at one of the converted check-in counters, with officials expecting to vaccinate around 1,000 people a day. CTV News says the airport vaccination drive means Suvarnabhumi is humming with more activity than it has seen over the last year, after the pandemic abruptly halted international travel and passenger numbers plummeted.
In pre-Covid days, Thailand received nearly 40 million tourists during 2019, with most arriving at Suvarnabhumi. Last month, just 6,737 visitors arrived in the Kingdom. One airport worker, Siwaporn Singkhrut, says the vaccination service at the airport could easily be expanded to cover other members of the public, given the amount of space available.
“Now, only a portion of the airport is in operation, and it would be even better if it were to fully open to the public so people can come and get vaccinated.”
A cluster of infections that first took hold in the fashionable Thong Lor district of Bangkok has now sparked a serious third way of the virus, which has spread rapidly across the country. Infections have doubled since the beginning of this month, with the number of deaths also increasing. There are fears that the country’s health service will be unable to cope if the numbers keep rising, but officials are resisting calls for a lockdown, given the devastating economic implications. The government has also come in for harsh criticism over the slow pace of the national vaccine rollout and the limited number of doses available.
SOURCE: CTV News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai courts getting tough on face mask violations
People caught not wearing a face mask in a public space face stiff penalties, with the courts fining at least 9 people so far this week. Officials are cracking down on face mask violations as disease prevention measures are ramped up to curtail the spread of Covid-19. Certainly Thai police have shown their fervour for the crackdown and have been stopping people in all parts of the country.
The Bangkok Post reports that fines of 1,000 – 4,000 baht have been dished out, with the maximum penalty for not wearing a mask being 20,000 baht.
Suriyan Hongvilai from the Office of the Judiciary says the fines are decided based on the circumstances and the seriousness of the offence. Provincial officials have mandated mask-wearing in public spaces in nearly all circumstances, with the exception of eating, drinking, or exercising. The mask mandate is now in place in 63 of the 77 Thai provinces. It is also compulsory for car drivers to wear a mask if they have 1 or more passengers in the vehicle with them. And, even if travelling by car with someone they live with, the rule still applies.
The Bangkok Post reports that, on Monday, 2 people were fined 2,000 baht each at a court in the southern province of Surat Thani after failing to wear face masks. However, it’s understood the penalty was halved as a result of them pleading guilty. Also in Surat Thani, another person was fined 1,000 baht the following day.
Also on Tuesday, a provincial court in central Thailand fined 2 people caught without face masks. The court in Ayutthaya handed down fines of 4,000 baht each, with another 2 people fined the same amount in the southern province of Yala. In each of these cases however, the fines were also halved as a result of guilty pleas from the accused.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 1,871 new infections, 10 deaths
1,871 new Covid-19 cases and 10 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by Thailand’s Public Health Ministry, raising the total count since the start of the pandemic last year to 63,570 Covid-19 infections and 188 fatalities. Covid-related deaths in Thailand have been reported each day since April 17.
Today’s numbers continue a general downward trend in the reported cases since April 23 when 2,839 infections were reported, a record daily total.
In Chon Buri, 112 new cases were confirmed today by the Chon Buri Health Department, a slight increase from yesterday’s count of 108. Since April 1, a total of 2,265 Covid-19 cases and 2 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the coastal province, which includes Pattaya. There are currently 1,584 active cases in the province.
More information will be released today at the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing at 11:30am.
SOURCE: Pattaya News | Khaosod
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Many Thailand Elite Card members cancel travel plans as Covid-19 cases rise
Suvarnabhumi check-in counters to become vaccine administration points
Health declining for jailed protestors on hunger strike
Thai sweet shop gets mixed reviews over Buddhist amulet candies
Thai courts getting tough on face mask violations
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
Opposition calls for the Thai PM to stand down, Democrats re-iterate their support
Covid UPDATE: 1,871 new infections, 10 deaths
Burmese military launch more airstrikes close to Thai border
Locally-produced AstraZeneca vaccine will be available by June
Locals threaten to burn hall if converted to field hospital
PM Prayut proposes private sector partnerships for vaccinations
Thai border town evacuated after Karen army attack on Burmese military outpost
Pro-democracy Burmese: no negotiations until prisoners released
National Vaccine Institute head says Thailand never turned down an offer from Pfizer
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
India’s appeal to foreign aid has been granted with multiple nations sending help
Nuns arrested for allegedly scamming hundreds out of a total of 10 million baht
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
Thai chef pleads for justice after child kills her cat in New York park
Search continues for missing Indonesian submarine with 53 crew on board
500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
Killer pit bull attends victim’s funeral to apologise
Covid-19 task force to resume central role in handling of crisis
Thai PM gives Covid curfew powers to individual provinces
Covid-19 screening kicks off at Phuket arrival points
Covid UPDATE: Sunday 2,438 new infections announced, provincial totals
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok1 hour ago
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
India’s appeal to foreign aid has been granted with multiple nations sending help
- Crime22 hours ago
Nuns arrested for allegedly scamming hundreds out of a total of 10 million baht
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Covid-19 task force to resume central role in handling of crisis
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid UPDATE: Sunday 2,438 new infections announced, provincial totals
- Bangkok3 days ago
More closures in Bangkok, in force now
- Expats24 hours ago
Phuket foreigners called out again over “ignoring” Covid rules