Malaysian man in Bangkok tests positive for coronavirus | The Thaiger

Just short of 2 weeks after a trip to Bangkok, a man returned home to Malaysia and then tested positive for the coronavirus. Thai health officials are investigating to determine who was in contact with the man while he was in the country and if there are any local infections.

Deputy director-general of the Disease Control Department Tanarak Plipat said the man spent most of his time at his condo while he was visiting Bangkok.

The man arrived back home to Malaysia on August 5. The man was asymptomatic and first tested negative. His second test last Saturday came out positive for Covid-19. Health officials do not know if the man caught the virus in Malaysia or Thailand. If it was a community transmission it would be the first in nearly 3 months.

Malaysian authorities say the man is 46 years old. No other information has been reported about the man, what he was doing in Thailand, how long he was in the country or where he visited.

“It has yet to be confirmed where the Malaysian man caught the disease. He has been in quarantine for a long period and his travel record is still unclear.”

Thai health officials say they will announce their findings once the investigation is complete. When it comes to a possible second wave of the coronavirus in Thailand, Plipat says the Public Health Ministry is prepared.

“Thai people must take good care to protect themselves from infection, so that any future outbreak will be kept as small as possible.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post