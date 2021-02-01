Mae Sot schools close after just 1 hour reopening when 5 students were found infected | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Mae Sot schools close after just 1 hour reopening when 5 students were found infected
All 15 schools in Mae Sot district of Tak province have been ordered to close again just 1 hour after the first day of school reopenings in the province, as 5 children tested positive for Covid-19.
Mae Sot City Municipality Office issued an urgent order to close all schools in the district after a vendor tested positive for Covid-19. At least 25 people who had been in close contact with the vendor were also sent to the Mae Sot hospital. The test results showed that 5 children, related to the patients were also infected, leading to the closure of schools until further notice.
Today is the first day that all schools countrywide, except for those in Samut Sakhon province, are allowed to reopen after being closed since the beginning of January due to the second wave of C-19 cases. The permission to reopen was in line with Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announcement as the situation of viral outbreaks had improved.
As of today, Tak records 144 cases, with 49 patients under treatment and 2 deaths. The country has accumulated a total of 19,618 infections since January 2020. Another 836 infections were reported today from the past 24 hours, the majority more cases discovered from active tracing and testing in the Samut Sakhon province.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand| Sanook
Thailand
Poll: 80% of Thais concerned about Covid-19 vaccine side effects
Most Thais are concerned about potential side effects from Covid-19 vaccines, but many still want to get vaccinated once there’s more information about possible side effects, according to a recent survey.
In a poll by the Suan Dusit University, 1,570 Thais from January 22 to 29 were asked questions regarding coronavirus vaccines.
- More than 80% are worried about the side effects of Covid-19 vaccines.
- 65% to be vaccinated once there’s more information about potential side effects.
- 88% of people are confident that the vaccine will protect them against the virus.
- 83% of them say they’ll still take precautions after getting vaccinated.
- 27% of them say they have heard of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
- 52.55% say they know of the AstraZeneca vaccine (Thailand plans to use the AstraZeneca vaccine in its mass immunisation campaign.)
The poll shows that most Thai people are informed about the Covid-19 and keep up to date on the information regarding the vaccines, according to Witthawat Rattanathavorn, of the Science and Technology Faculty at Suan Dusit University. He says all related agencies should provide the public with accurate and necessary information about the vaccines.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
3 Bangkok venues shut for violating Covid-19 prevention measures
Bangkok officials say 3 venues were ordered to temporarily close for allegedly violating Covid-19 control regulations, including Insanity Nightclub which will remain shutdown for the next 5 years.
The Insanity Nightclub on Sukhumvit Soi 11 was raided in December and 150 people were arrested after reports that the club was selling baraku and operating without a permit. Police also say the club also did not follow coronavirus prevention measures.
With a new wave of Covid-19 infections leading to tighter disease control measures, health officials from the Department of Disease Control inspected various restaurants and entertainment venues around Bangkok. They found that some still serve alcohol, allow customers to smoke inside and remain open after curfew hours.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration announced the 3 venues that allegedly violated Covid-19 control regulations over the past 2 months…
- Taj Cafe, Soi Sukhumvit 3, also known as Soi Nana Nua in Wattana district: The café was closed for 14 days from January 17-30 for allegedly violating rules on curfew hours, the limit on the number of customers and not abiding by disease control measures.
- Insanity, Soi Sukhumvit 11 or Soi Chaiyot in Wattana district: The venue was ordered to close for 5 years and food vendor license was revoked for violating curfew hours, a number of customers, failure of preventive measures, and serving alcoholic drinks.
- Raan Nung Tor on Suwinthawong Road, Minburi district: The restaurant was ordered to shut for 14 days from January 25 to February 7. They were accused of serving alcohol drinks.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand | DDC
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Visa extensions in Thailand for stranded tourists, February 2021 | VIDEO
Stranded foreign tourists, either genuinely stuck in Thailand since April 2020, or stuck here by choice, are able to stay in Thailand until May 30.
The order from the immigration department empowers local officers to grant a 60 day visa extensions from January 29 up to May 30.
The order coincides with the world’s Covid-19 situation getting worse and more countries sealing up their borders.
The order allows for a further 60 day extension for people on a tourist visa beyond January 29 when the previous order expired.
Immigration officials have explained the reason for the latest extension is the “ongoing pandemic which has seen many European countries close their borders to non-European Union air traffic.”
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Fred Johnson
Monday, February 1, 2021 at 8:16 pm
Bye bye 2021.
Very sad