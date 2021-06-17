Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Koh Larn 70% vaccinated as Pattaya eyes reopening

Neill Fronde

Published 

32 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Koh Larn has 70% of eligible residents vaccinated. (via Pixabay)

Speaking to local press, the mayor of Pattaya declared a number of successes in vaccinations and Covid-19 prevention, including that Koh Larn is 70% vaccinated. While the government has been hesitant to commit to any reopening sandbox plan for Pattaya, the city has been focused on finding a way to welcome back tourists as soon as possible.

The Thai government has been opposed to Pattaya reopening citing that islands like Phuket and Samui can easily control who enters and exits, while a city like Pattaya can’t regulate all the different roads in and out. But the tiny beach island of Koh Larn is an ideal tourist mecca that can be a “safe and sealed” location for Pattaya.

Koh Larn reopened on Monday to tourists after more than a month since closing over Covid-19 concerns on May 5. The time was spent vaccinating the approximately 2,500 permanent residents of the island. Pattaya’s mayor said that only about 300 people over the age of 18 and eligible for vaccination haven’t received a vaccine yet. The remaining 300 are expected to get their shots when the next vaccine shipment arrives from the government at the end of the month.

Koh Si Chang is following suit, quickly vaccinating all the population on the island and nearly at 100% vaccination rate. Like Koh Larn, Joh Si Chang is almost entirely reliant on tourism for its economy to survive. And without it, the islands of Chon Buri province have little more than the local fishing industry that the islands traditionally survived on before tourism took hold of the area.

The Chonburi Public Health Office has prioritised the vaccination of the residents of Koh Larn and Koh Si Chang because of this reliance on tourism. It means that the people on the islands are high-risk as they interact with tourists on a daily basis, as a popular tourist destination for domestic Thai tourists. With Pattaya pushing to reopen to international tourists as soon as possible, those island residents will be in contact with those international travellers as well.

The mayor pointed out that this vaccination drive was not mandatory, and that residents all got vaccinated voluntarily. Recognizing that tourism income was imperative, and tourists aren’t coming back until vaccination hits herd immunity levels, the locals opted in to vaccine sign-ups and inoculations. The last thing they want is another outbreak and lockdown.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)32 seconds ago

Koh Larn 70% vaccinated as Pattaya eyes reopening
Economy2 hours ago

BMA extends permits for street vendors to 2 years for stability
Phuket4 hours ago

Expats in Phuket without a work permit can register for a Covid-19 vaccine

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Environment4 hours ago

Tar balls wash ashore on several Phuket beaches
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Private vaccines, PM promises to re-open Thailand, Phuket Sandbox | June 17
Thailand4 hours ago

2 dead following truck crash
Thailand4 hours ago

Outbreaks at factories rise, operators ordered to file Covid risk assessment
Thailand5 hours ago

Prayut going to Phuket, see if it’s Sandbox ready
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Chulabhorn Royal Academy details Sinopharm vaccine insurance
Thailand5 hours ago

Thai-English auto-translate down on Facebook due to “technical issues”
Best of6 hours ago

Top 8 Things to do in Phuket
Crime6 hours ago

Famous/infamous murder suspect out on bail wins lottery
Thailand6 hours ago

Police arrest 2 men for allegedly trying to extort 2 million baht from a man
Phuket7 hours ago

Electricty outages in Phuket today
Phuket7 hours ago

Officials tinker with definition of “population”, “find” over 70% of Phuket is vaccinated
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending