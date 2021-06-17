Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Koh Larn 70% vaccinated as Pattaya eyes reopening
Speaking to local press, the mayor of Pattaya declared a number of successes in vaccinations and Covid-19 prevention, including that Koh Larn is 70% vaccinated. While the government has been hesitant to commit to any reopening sandbox plan for Pattaya, the city has been focused on finding a way to welcome back tourists as soon as possible.
The Thai government has been opposed to Pattaya reopening citing that islands like Phuket and Samui can easily control who enters and exits, while a city like Pattaya can’t regulate all the different roads in and out. But the tiny beach island of Koh Larn is an ideal tourist mecca that can be a “safe and sealed” location for Pattaya.
Koh Larn reopened on Monday to tourists after more than a month since closing over Covid-19 concerns on May 5. The time was spent vaccinating the approximately 2,500 permanent residents of the island. Pattaya’s mayor said that only about 300 people over the age of 18 and eligible for vaccination haven’t received a vaccine yet. The remaining 300 are expected to get their shots when the next vaccine shipment arrives from the government at the end of the month.
Koh Si Chang is following suit, quickly vaccinating all the population on the island and nearly at 100% vaccination rate. Like Koh Larn, Joh Si Chang is almost entirely reliant on tourism for its economy to survive. And without it, the islands of Chon Buri province have little more than the local fishing industry that the islands traditionally survived on before tourism took hold of the area.
The Chonburi Public Health Office has prioritised the vaccination of the residents of Koh Larn and Koh Si Chang because of this reliance on tourism. It means that the people on the islands are high-risk as they interact with tourists on a daily basis, as a popular tourist destination for domestic Thai tourists. With Pattaya pushing to reopen to international tourists as soon as possible, those island residents will be in contact with those international travellers as well.
The mayor pointed out that this vaccination drive was not mandatory, and that residents all got vaccinated voluntarily. Recognizing that tourism income was imperative, and tourists aren’t coming back until vaccination hits herd immunity levels, the locals opted in to vaccine sign-ups and inoculations. The last thing they want is another outbreak and lockdown.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Koh Larn 70% vaccinated as Pattaya eyes reopening
BMA extends permits for street vendors to 2 years for stability
Expats in Phuket without a work permit can register for a Covid-19 vaccine
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Tar balls wash ashore on several Phuket beaches
Thailand News Today | Private vaccines, PM promises to re-open Thailand, Phuket Sandbox | June 17
2 dead following truck crash
Outbreaks at factories rise, operators ordered to file Covid risk assessment
Prayut going to Phuket, see if it’s Sandbox ready
Chulabhorn Royal Academy details Sinopharm vaccine insurance
Thai-English auto-translate down on Facebook due to “technical issues”
Top 8 Things to do in Phuket
Famous/infamous murder suspect out on bail wins lottery
Police arrest 2 men for allegedly trying to extort 2 million baht from a man
Electricty outages in Phuket today
Officials tinker with definition of “population”, “find” over 70% of Phuket is vaccinated
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
Best-case for Phuket’s Sandbox: up to 1.2 million tourists, Kasikorn predicts
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
Site launched for June 14 vaccine signup for all foreigners
Covid UPDATE: 3,277 new infections and 29 deaths, provincial totals
Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
Thai Airways to offer international flights to 16 destinations next month
CCSA announces schools can reopen June 14 in most of Thailand
Thong Lor again: 31 arrested in club violating Covid-19 rules
TAT declares Phuket “is ready” to reopen for tourism on July 1
Penis statue works as village sees rain after erection
Confusion, delayed appointments, and finger pointing: Thailand’s vaccine rollout in disarray
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thailand1 day ago
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Confusion, delayed appointments, and finger pointing: Thailand’s vaccine rollout in disarray
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Low immunity levels in some, despite 2 doses of AstraZeneca, Sinovac
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 hours ago
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
- Crime2 days ago
Australian man arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Thai border town
- Bangkok3 days ago
25 vaccination sites put on hold in Bangkok