Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Japan suspends foreign visitors from entering as Omicron variant spreads

Avatar

Published

 on 

image
image

Japan is suspending foreign visitors from entering as the new Covid-19 Omicron variant spreads throughout the country. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says the measure will take effect tomorrow.

“We are taking the step as an emergency precaution to prevent a worst-case scenario in Japan.”

The move means the country will backstep in restoring its border controls that eased earlier this month for short-term business visitors, workers, and foreign students. Now, it seems they are not allowed to enter with the new regulations.

South African researchers identified the new Omicron variant just days ago, but not much is known about it yet. But countries are rushing to impose new mandates over the fear of the variant being the worst one yet. Many scientists are saying the variant is highly-mutated, and other countries such as Israel are rushing to stop visitors from entering.

Israel is also imposing a mandatory quarantine on returning citizens in light of the new variant. Morocco is also suspending all incoming flights over the next 2 weeks, starting today.

But the World Health Organisation says it will only have a limited effect if borders are closed, as many are already reporting that they have found the variant in Covid infections inside their countries.

Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health in the United States, says there is no data yet that suggests the new variant causes more serious illness than previous Covid-19 variants.

“I do think it’s more contagious when you look at how rapidly it spread through multiple districts in South Africa. It has the earmarks therefore of being particularly likely to spread from one person to another. … What we don’t know is whether it can compete with delta.”

Anthony Fauci, the U.S. top infection expert says it will take around 2 more weeks to have more information regarding the new variants’ transmissibility and severity. The U.S. is planning to ban travel from South Africa and 7 other southern African countries starting today.

But South Africa is not happy about the bans, saying it is punishing the country for its advanced genomic sequencing and its ability to detect new variants of the Covid virus quicker.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Jason
2021-11-29 14:31
Following the lead of Israel..... let's hope it's short lived...
image
Vance
2021-11-29 20:35
Omicron is not spreading in Japan. Please correct the story. The new variant is not "[spreading] throughout the country" as your articles claims. Thank you
image
King Cotton
2021-11-29 20:50
9 minutes ago, Vance said: Omicron is not spreading in Japan. Please correct the story. The new variant is not "[spreading] throughout the country" as your articles claims. Thank you And thank you, too, @Vance, for notice of a seemingly…
Avatar

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand3 hours ago

“Sandbox” stay shortened to 5 days for vaccinated travellers from overseas
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Quarantine requirements in Thailand relaxed, Vocal expat deported | Nov 29
Bangkok5 hours ago

Renovation of Hua Lamphong may wait another three years: BMA
Sponsored10 hours ago

Siam Seaplane makes getting to your destination so much easier
advertiseadvertise
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 4,753 new cases; provincial totals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Thai officials mull over testing methods for arrivals following Omicron emergence
Video6 hours ago

Most visited city in Thailand, Bigger isn’t better, Natty cross-eyed? | Thaiger Bites | Ep.69
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok6 hours ago

Alcohol sales at Bangkok restaurants allowed until 11pm starting Wednesday
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

UPDATE: What we know about “Omicron,” new travel restrictions to Thailand
Road deaths7 hours ago

Thai man dies by flurry of bullets while going to get 2nd Covid shot
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Japan suspends foreign visitors from entering as Omicron variant spreads
Phuket8 hours ago

Phuket gets approval for all-nighter New Year’s Eve party
Bangkok8 hours ago

Police seize 36,000 fake US$100 bills and printing machines in a series of raids
Bangkok9 hours ago

Bangkok police say restaurateurs could face jail time for serving alcohol after 9pm
Crime9 hours ago

Survey reveals most respondents oppose legalising pornography in Thailand
Malaysia10 hours ago

Singapore and Malaysia reopen shared land border today
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending