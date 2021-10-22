Indonesia cuts Covid-19 quarantine period to 5 days

The Indonesian government has cut the mandatory, Covid-19 quarantine from 8 to 5 days for those entering the country. The 5-day quarantine applies to international travellers, including Indonesian citizens and foreign nationals arriving in the country. The Indonesian National Armed Forces, Indonesian Police, relevant Ministries and Institutions, and volunteers under the Commander of the Regional Defense Command will supervise the quarantines.

Wiku Adisasmito, a spokesman for the Covid-19 Task Force, says that violators of the quarantine would be subjected to sanctions under Article 93 of Law Number 6 of 2018 concerning Health Quarantine. A Covid-19 Task Force representative says the quarantine is an effort to prevent imported cases of the virus and to keep the pandemic under control.

Other international flight passenger requirements include: completing 2 doses of a Covid-19 vaccination, undergo a PCR test before departure and upon arrival, and undergo a 5 day quarantine at government-approved facilities.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World