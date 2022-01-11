Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health ministry says Covid-19 will become endemic in Thailand this year
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry plans to move Covid-19 from pandemic status to endemic status this year. According to a Bangkok Post report, Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit says this can be achieved thanks to people cooperating with the vaccine rollout. While the Omicron variant is highly-contagious and spreading rapidly across the country, symptoms are milder and the death rate is lower.
“The disease naturally reduces its severity on its own and everyone in Thailand is cooperating with the vaccination drive. Consequently, the disease can do no harm. Besides, there are effective operations for treatment and the slowdown of outbreaks. These will make it possible for the disease to become endemic.”
Kiattiphum says the ministry’s strategy this year is to reduce the speed of transmission as rapidly-spreading infections will place too much pressure on the healthcare system and could also lead to new mutations. He believes that as the ministry now has enough vaccines available, the strategy can be achieved and then life can return to some semblance of normality.
“When the disease becomes endemic, business and activities can quickly be restored.”
The Bangkok Post reports that Kiattiphum says people with only mild symptoms can self-isolate at home, alleviating pressure on hospital beds. The ministry will supply them with medication and equipment to monitor their symptoms and anyone who develops severe symptoms can be transferred to hospital.
Kiattiphum says the public must now cooperate with getting vaccinated and using antigen test kits if they suspect they’re at risk. Meanwhile, businesses must implement Covid-free settings and test their staff regularly with ATKs. He says if everyone adopts these measures, it will help the country achieve the goal of making Covid-19 endemic.
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Health ministry says Covid-19 will become endemic in Thailand this year
What is life like in Thailand right now? | GMT
CCSA warns that new Covid infections could jump to 20,000 a day
National park officers save wild boar from trap, locals hunt following pork price crisis
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi slapped with jail terms
Australian government mulls deportation of unvaccinated tennis star Djokovic after judge orders his release
Thailand News Today | Test & Go update, ‘Ghost ship’ found sinking in Thai gulf
Travellers from Africa told to re-register for Thailand Pass to change entry scheme
Monday Covid Update: 7,926 new cases; provincial totals
Man arrested for tricking a 12 year old into sending sexual videos on Free Fire
“Ghost ship” found off Thailand coast, Navy investigates abandoned Chinese vessel
Merchants ask government to import pork as local prices surge
Man focused on GPS drives into Chon Buri pond, sinks car
Omicron cases rise, Bangkok residents flock to Bang Sue Vaccination Centre
Methamphetamine seized from truck in Northern Thailand
What to do if you test positive for Covid-19 in Thailand
Thailand sees 32,627 travellers in 2022, Russians top the list
UPDATE: Talk of Test & Go cutoff date, approved travellers can’t reschedule flights
Khao Yai hotel threatens 3 million baht lawsuit over negative review
Thailand pass suspension causes mass cancellations | GMT
No confirmed date for resumption of Test & Go as Omicron infections spread
Thailand News Today | Thai Officials Insist On More Restrictions
Tourist says man assaulted her after she refused to pay 50 baht for Koh Samui viewpoint
Thailand News Update | Proposal to extend T&G postponement & New Chon Buri rules
Child marriage legally outlawed in the Philippines
Thailand News update | Travellers rushing to get into Thailand & mass tourist cancellations
Test & Go suspension continues & Govt pushes nightclub re-opening delay | GMT
6 European tourists found who disappeared after positive Covid-19 test
Test & Go suspension results in mass cancellations for remainder of high season
Have a Test & Go QR code to enter Thailand? Read this.
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- North East4 days ago
Khao Yai hotel threatens 3 million baht lawsuit over negative review
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
6 European tourists found who disappeared after positive Covid-19 test
- Koh Samui2 days ago
Have a Test & Go QR code to enter Thailand? Read this.
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
6 more Covid-19 infected tourist on the run from Koh Chang
- Koh Samui3 days ago
Thailand Test & Go registration suspended indefinitely, Sandboxes added
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok and Pattaya left out of the Sandboxes
- World4 days ago
France detects new Covid variant “IHU,” believed to be highly transmissible
- Economy4 days ago
Thai baht falling over Omicron fears and strong US dollar