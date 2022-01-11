Connect with us

What is life like in Thailand right now? | GMT

What is life like in Thailand right now in this pandemic era? Thailand has suffered like most countries due to the pandemic, but what is life really like when you arrive and live in Thailand? How is business, tourism, lifestyle and entertainment like? We also look at the current Omicron situation in Thailand and how it differs to the rest of the world as well as some fun and entertaining stories from across the country. Watch Good morning thailand and find out with Jay and Tim.

