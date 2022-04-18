Health ministry advises work from home policy for 7 days after Songkran holiday

Thailand’s health ministry is advising businesses to have employees work from home for 7 days, according to Chakrarat Pittawawonganon from the Department of Disease Control. The advice is designed to prevent a surge in infections following the recent Songkran holiday.

“Once the Songkran festival is over, the number of cases may increase by 20 – 30%.”

According to a Bangkok Post report, Chakrarat says businesses and organisations, including state agencies, should adopt a policy of working from home for between 5 and 7 days. Employees are also being encouraged to self-screen regularly with antigen test kits.

Chakrarat is also calling on people in high-risk groups to ensure they get their vaccine booster. These include people with underlying health conditions, those over the age of 60, and pregnant women. He adds that data shows only 37% of people in those groups have received a booster dose, well below the government’s 60% target.

In related news, the CCSA will meet this week to review the country’s Covid-19 situation following the Songkran holiday. Supot Malaniyom says the government’s Covid-19 task force will decide next steps based on case numbers. The goal remains to declare Covid-19 endemic by July. Among items to be discussed is the re-opening of schools for the new term, and a possible review of travel restrictions.

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has already told the health ministry and provincial officials to increase Covid-19 screening and to prepare adequate isolation facilities to cope with a potential increase in infection numbers.

