Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Many Thais face salary cuts, job loss due to pandemic, survey finds

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

25 mins ago

 on 

Many Thais face salary cuts, job loss due to pandemic, survey finds | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Unsplash: Engin Akyurt
    • follow us in feedly

The coronavirus pandemic has already led many into financial difficulties, some being put on temporary leave from their jobs, and others losing their jobs altogether. A recent survey shows that 1 in 4 workers lost their jobs as a result of the impacts of the pandemic crippling the economy. A significant percentage of those that kept their jobs say the pandemic negatively impacted their pay cheques.

The survey done by the job search firm JobsDB interviewed 1,400 Thai employees and 400 employers. They found that 9% lost their jobs, 16% were placed on temporary leave and 45% of people that kept their job say their pay was impacted. Some people took a salary cut of 11% to 20% , others had no bonuses or salary increases.

“The hardest hit group are those with a monthly salary below 16,000 bah.”

Back in May, the Thai Chamber of Commerce said millions of people could lose their jobs due to lockdown measures.

SOURCES: Khaosod | National News Bureau of Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Government agency issues guidelines to help Thailand’s souvenir suppliers

Maya Taylor

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 27, 2020

By

Government agency issues guidelines to help Thailand’s souvenir suppliers | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Wikimedia

Thailand’s Department of Industrial Promotion says it is working on ways to help the country’s souvenir makers recover from the devastation wreaked by the Covid-19 lock-down. Speaking to Nation Thailand, Nattapol Rangsitpol, director-general of the DIP, says the latest advice complements the government’s stimulus campaign Tiew Pan Suk (Trips to Share Happiness), aimed at boosting domestic tourism and the local economy.

“The Covid-19 outbreak has brought the economic value of the souvenir business to less than 30 billion baht from February to April, compared to 100 billion baht in the previous year, due to a drop in the number of tourists. Hence, we are encouraging domestic travel, so 11 million local tourists can compensate for approximately 28% of revenue lost from the lack of foreign tourists.”

“Souvenir makers should look at diversifying their offerings, creating new items while improving manufacturing methods. In addition, Nattapol advises souvenir producers to make better use of social media as a marketing tool, alongside other avenues for promotion. He says they will need to find new ways of reducing their costs and taking risks, adding that they will have the DIP’s support.

“DIP is ready to provide business advice, such as how to operate or expand, for community enterprises, agriculture entrepreneurs as well as job seekers.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Transport

Thai Air Asia to resume all domestic routes, flights in July

Jack Burton

Published

22 hours ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

Thai Air Asia to resume all domestic routes, flights in July | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Business Traveller

Thai Air Asia will return to full domestic services in Thailand during July, with all routes and flights back in action for a total of 23 destinations and 25 routes. The announcement was made this afternoon. Thai Air Asia’s CEO told Associated Press that the airline has been slowly ramping up its domestic routes since May and is now ready to be at full domestic capacity to help promote tourism by July.

The resumption includes includes routes such as Chiang Mai-Hat Yai, Chiang Mai-Pattaya, Hat Yai-Pattaya and Khon Kaen-Hat Yai, for a total of 25 routes with 68 flights (round-trip) per day.

The chairman also said that Thai Air Asia is taking every possible precaution to ensure the safety of passengers and utilising proper hygiene measures on their flights to make sure all who fly with them feel safe and secure. This includes features such as special air filters and hygiene screening measures.

Airports of Thailand announced on its Facebook page that its 6 airports have resumed or are resuming operations….

  • Don Mueang
  • Phuket
  • Chiang Mai
  • Hat Yai
  • Chiang Rai
  • Suvarnabhumi

…all of which accommodate both domestic and international flights.

Thai Air Asia to resume all domestic routes, flights in July | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Pattaya News | PR Thai Government

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Travel

AirAsia’s flight plans uncertain due to bans

Anukul

Published

23 hours ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

AirAsia&#8217;s flight plans uncertain due to bans | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Bangkok Post

After rumours that Thailand will extend its scheduled international flight bans into July, Air Asia’s flight plans remain uncertain as it hopes are ‘up in the air’ about resumption of its international flights. Due to having little advanced notice of travel bans due to the Covid-19 measures being changed constantly, the airline is on standby as it awaits the final word from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand whether cross-border flights can be resumed next month.

AirAsia is a bit more certain about its Johor Bahru – Ho Chi Minh City service due to restart on July 16 with three flights scheduled per week.

The Kota Kinabalu – Singapore route is also set to resume with four weekly flights on the same date. Below, is a list of flight dates announced so far with the airline…

Mid-July

Kuala Lumpur – Bandar Seri Begawan daily
Kuala Lumpur – Bangalore four-weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Chennai four-weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Danang three-weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Dhaka four-weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Hanoi four-weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Ho Chi Minh City daily
Kuala Lumpur – Phnom Penh three-weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Yangon four-weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Singapore five daily

Early July

Kuala Lumpur – Phuket four-weekly
Kuala Lumpur – Yogyakarta four-weekly
Penang – Jakarta four-weekly
Penang – Medan Kualanamu four-weekly
Penang – Singapore two daily.

SOURCE: TTR Weekly

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Trending