Many Thais face salary cuts, job loss due to pandemic, survey finds | The Thaiger

The coronavirus pandemic has already led many into financial difficulties, some being put on temporary leave from their jobs, and others losing their jobs altogether. A recent survey shows that 1 in 4 workers lost their jobs as a result of the impacts of the pandemic crippling the economy. A significant percentage of those that kept their jobs say the pandemic negatively impacted their pay cheques.

The survey done by the job search firm JobsDB interviewed 1,400 Thai employees and 400 employers. They found that 9% lost their jobs, 16% were placed on temporary leave and 45% of people that kept their job say their pay was impacted. Some people took a salary cut of 11% to 20% , others had no bonuses or salary increases.

“The hardest hit group are those with a monthly salary below 16,000 bah.”

Back in May, the Thai Chamber of Commerce said millions of people could lose their jobs due to lockdown measures.

SOURCES: Khaosod | National News Bureau of Thailand