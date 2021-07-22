Good Morning Thailand | Interview with vaccinologist, Andaman Sandbox, Covid updates

Click the link to watch…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nYVl2S0zg24

Today Tim and Jay speak with Associate Professor Helen Petousis Harris – Vaccinologist and Director of the Vaccine Data Link and Research Group at the University of Auckland. The Andaman sandbox, Stephanie Update and the latest covid updates. Plus all your comments and questions.

https://covid-19.in.th/en

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on