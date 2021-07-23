Connect with us

Friday Covid Update: 14,575 new cases; provincial totals

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via Royal Thai Government

A record high of 14,575 new Covid-19 cases was reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, raising the total case count since the start of the pandemic last year to 467,707. The latest and most severe wave of the virus in Thailand, first recorded on April 1, has accounted for 438,844 of those infections. Thailand now has 143,744 active cases.

The CCSA also reported 114 coronavirus-related fatalities, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 3,811.

Bangkok remains the epicentre with 3,104 new infections reported today. Infection rates are also high in provinces surrounding the capital with 1,067 new cases in Samut Sakhon, 837 in Samut Prakan, 511 in Pathum Thani, 359 in Ayutthaya, 305 in Nonthaburi, and 261 in Nakhon Pathom.

In Chon Buri, 669 new cases were reported today. Neighbouring coastal provinces also reported high cases today with 516 in Rayong and 352 in Chachoengsao.

There’s been an uptick in Covid-19 cases in the Northeast region with 216 new cases Ubon Ratchathani, 208 in Si Sa Ket, 136 in Buri Ram, 135 in Roi Et, 132 in Chaiyaphum, 132 in Surin, 128 in Khon Kaen, 126 in Maha Sarakham, and 124 in Kalasin.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 1,072 were found in correctional facilities. The latest wave of infections spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 40,000 inmates.

Provincial totals by the government’s news bureau…

Friday Covid Update: 14,575 new cases; provincial totals | News by ThaigerFriday Covid Update: 14,575 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger Friday Covid Update: 14,575 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger Friday Covid Update: 14,575 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger

 

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

