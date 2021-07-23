Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Friday Covid Update: 14,575 new cases; provincial totals
A record high of 14,575 new Covid-19 cases was reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, raising the total case count since the start of the pandemic last year to 467,707. The latest and most severe wave of the virus in Thailand, first recorded on April 1, has accounted for 438,844 of those infections. Thailand now has 143,744 active cases.
The CCSA also reported 114 coronavirus-related fatalities, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 3,811.
Bangkok remains the epicentre with 3,104 new infections reported today. Infection rates are also high in provinces surrounding the capital with 1,067 new cases in Samut Sakhon, 837 in Samut Prakan, 511 in Pathum Thani, 359 in Ayutthaya, 305 in Nonthaburi, and 261 in Nakhon Pathom.
In Chon Buri, 669 new cases were reported today. Neighbouring coastal provinces also reported high cases today with 516 in Rayong and 352 in Chachoengsao.
There’s been an uptick in Covid-19 cases in the Northeast region with 216 new cases Ubon Ratchathani, 208 in Si Sa Ket, 136 in Buri Ram, 135 in Roi Et, 132 in Chaiyaphum, 132 in Surin, 128 in Khon Kaen, 126 in Maha Sarakham, and 124 in Kalasin.
Out of the new cases recorded today, 1,072 were found in correctional facilities. The latest wave of infections spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 40,000 inmates.
Provincial totals by the government’s news bureau…
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Friday Covid Update: 14,575 new cases; provincial totals
Former Phuket tour guide suspected of drowning in Phuket
Pattaya’s best hotels for your money
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Pro-choice women struggle against spiritual detractors
Man pilfers tip box from Bangkok cafe run by people with disabilities
“Sandboxers” can travel to specified islands and beaches after 7 days in Phuket
Anonymous Thai artist creating works of satire from current events
Good Morning Thailand | Vaccinologist AP Helen – Part 2, Bodies in BKK streets, alternative flights
Survey shows travellers accept Covid safety measures but don’t want them forever
5 Best Phuket Beach Clubs
Stop buying Sinovac, medical expert tells government
Bangkok vaccine timetable adjusted due to crowds, lack of social distancing
Samut Sakhon governor orders officials to break isolation regulations if it saves lives
Friday Covid Update: 14,575 new cases and 114 deaths
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 10,082 new infections, news briefs
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
Bangkok hospital suspends multiple services after 300 medics test positive for Covid
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
Bangkok penis peril, man gets padlock stuck around genitals
All Covid restrictions lifted in England as experts warn of disastrous consequences
Stricter measures and lockdown may be coming
Phuket Sandbox looking ahead to Russian, UK travellers
Lockdown extending as flights from dark red zones are prohibited
Covid-19 situation has not improved, stricter rules being discussed – CCSA
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
- Thailand12 hours ago
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Stricter measures and lockdown may be coming
- Bangkok2 days ago
CCSA recommends closure of 10 more places and venues in “dark red” zones