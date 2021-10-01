Connect with us

Government reveals Thailand's 2022 tourism slogan

The Thai government has unveiled the new slogan that will be used to market the country to foreign tourists next year: “Visit Thailand 2022, Now Even More Amazing Thailand Has It All”. Thai PBS World reports that the slogan was revealed at an online meeting of the Centre for Economic Situation Administration yesterday. The meeting was chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and attendees also approved the creation of a tourism promotional fund for Phuket, as well as subsidies for small to medium businesses.

Officials have agreed that the tourism promotion fund will be supported by the private sector and civil sector. The fund will be used to promote Phuket tourism and to transform the island into a “world class” destination, by allowing for sustainable growth and reducing bureaucracy. At the same meeting, the CESA approved the halving of quarantine from 14 days to 7, as well as the resumption of flights from Russia to Phuket from the end of this month.

The government also approved subsidy measures to assist small to medium businesses to keep their employees. Each employee will receive a monthly subsidy of 3,000 baht from November until January. Businesses will need to hang on to at least 95% of their workforce to qualify for the subsidy and must pay employees at least the minimum wage. Thai PBS World reports that there are around 480,000 SMEs in Thailand, with fewer than 200 workers each.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

