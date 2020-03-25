Foreigners without health certificates, insurance being turned away at Thai airports | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Foreigners without health certificates, insurance being turned away at Thai airports
No health certificate and travel insurance: “No Entry”
Nearly 100 foreign travellers have been denied entry into Thailand for failing to have the mandatory documents to meet immigration standards to fight the Covid-19 coronavirus. Of these, 73 are being deported back to their country of departure.
The passengers were among 4,533 passengers, both Thai and foreigners who landed in Thailand on Sunday, at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket and Chiang Mai international airports. Apart from those deported, six making arrangements to leave the country, while the remaining 15 “have been detained.
The information was provided by Dr Kajornsak Kaewcharat of the Department of Disease Control.
Kajornsak explained that to enter Thailand, all travellers, both Thais and foreigners, must show health certificates and related travel insurance coverage or documents, to guarantee their whereabouts and ensure they are “fit-to-fly.”
Foreigners must show travel insurance with covering at least 100,000 US$ (about 3,300,000 baht), and medical certificates showing they have tested negative for Covid-19. Thais must have received approval from doctors to travel. The health documents must be issued within 72 hours of departure time. Other documents include certification from Thai embassies (for Thai nationals) and details of where they will stay under the 14 day self-isolation requirement upon their return to Thailand.
All border checkpoints have also been temporarily closed, though some were briefly reopened to allow throngs of migrant workers to return to neighbouring countries.
The AoT yesterday rearranged seats to ensure any remaining travellers kept between 1 – 2 metres apart at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket, Chiang Rai and Hat Yai international airports.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
Olympics
2020 Tokyo Olympics put on hold for a year
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are to be delayed by one year due to concerns over the world Covid 19 coronavirus pandemic. Japanese PM Shinzo Abe made the announcement yesterday, telling reporters he has won the backing for the proposal to delay the games, originally scheduled to start in July, in a call with IOC president Thomas Bach.
“The Tokyo Olympics will not be cancelled.”
The postponement is the first since the modern games began in the 19th century, and makes the Tokyo 2020 Olympics the biggest sporting event called off due to the pandemic to date. The virus has caused more than 18000 deaths worldwide, led to a plunge in global markets and slammed the brakes on international travel.
The last time an Olympics was cancelled was in 1944 due to World War II. The games have never been delayed by as long as a year under the auspices of the IOC, which was established in 1894. The 1940 games were initially postponed, but then cancelled.
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics and special Olympics were headed toward postponement this week as national teams said they’d pull out if the games went on as scheduled. Japanese PM Abe acknowledged a delay would be unavoidable. He told the Japanese parliament Monday that the Olympics would have to be postponed if safety couldn’t be guaranteed for spectators and athletes due to the pandemic.
The coronavirus has made it all but impossible for aspiring Olympians to train and, in many cases, qualify for a July event. After Australian PM Scott Morrison said the international travel ban currently in place would extend to the country’s Olympic delegation, the national team told its athletes to begin training for 2021. But a 2021 games has its own list of headaches, including many sponsorship agreements set to expire in 2020 and a conflict with the global track-and-field championships.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket declares ‘lockdown’ of all but essential services
A lockdown of all but essential services has been declared for Phuket, echoing the ‘lockdown’ in Bangkok and surrounding provinces over the weekend. The Thaiger has just received an English version but awaiting an internet-friendly version which we will publish ASAP. Here are the main things you need to know.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Tourism call centre flooded with complaints over cancellations
Thailand’s Tourism Department and its recently opened complaint centre are being flooded with complaints from would-be tourists about cancellations due to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak. More than 2000 have filed complaints, and the department says refunds will be difficult.
The outbreak has bashed global travel, resulting in Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air and Bangkok Airways, among others, temporarily stopping all international routes. Thai Smilesuspended all international routes yesterday.
Taweesak Wanichcharoen, director-general of the Tourism Department, says passengers and travellers who are having difficulty getting refunds from tour operators can contact the complaint centre. He says the high number of cases registered at the centre, open for less than a month, indicates several conflicts between consumers and tour operators, who have their own issues with airlines and refunds, which are likely to to be prolonged. He says the influx of complaints began after the government postponed the Songkran holidays, a traditional period for Thais to travel.
The department is working on a case-by-case basis to reach acceptable solutions and avoid lawsuits. It seeks cooperation from the Transport Ministry to devise more effective solutions. Taweesak acknowledged it will be rare for tourists to receive a full refund.
“With tourism hit hard by the coronavirus, we need to revise refund regulations to avoid repeating this problem in the future.”
The department plans to propose to the cabinet today approval of aid for tour operators, including the return of registration deposits to all licensed companies. About 14,000 tour companies can expect to receive 70% of their deposits by April if the cabinet approves the move and it’s officially announced in the Royal Gazette.
Taweesak says the department plans to spend at least a billion baht from the total budget of 1.4 billion. The caveat is that once the situation improves, tour operators must return the deposit to the department.
There are four types of deposits, ranging from 200,000 baht for outbound tourism, 100,000 baht for inbound tourism, 50,000 baht for domestic tourism and 10,000 baht for tourism in specific areas.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
