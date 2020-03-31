image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

“Far from over” in the Asia-Pacific region – WHO update

Anukul

Published 

45 mins ago

 on 

“Far from over” in the Asia-Pacific region – WHO update | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: Regional Director for the Western Pacific at the WHO, Takeshi Kasai
    • follow us in feedly

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has officially announced today, that the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic is “far from over” in the Asia-Pacific region.

Regional Director for the Western Pacific at the WHO, Takeshi Kasai, says…

“Let me be clear. The epidemic is far from over in Asia and the Pacific. This is going to be a long-term battle and we cannot let down our guard, we need every country to keep preparing for large-scale community transmission, Countries with limited resources are a priority, such as Pacific Island nations, as they have to ship samples to other countries for diagnoses, and transportation restrictions are making that more difficult.”

“We realise that there is no one right method to approach the crisis but there are common tactics, for example…

  • Finding, isolating and testing early cases
  • Quickly tracing and quarantining high risk personals with close contact
  • Putting in place multiple public health interventions to place physical distance between people to slow and ultimately stop the transmission.”

“We need to be clear that even with all of these measures, the risk will not go away as long as the pandemic continues. Rather, these measures can buy us valuable time to prepare,”

He warned that for countries that are seeing a decline of cases, they should not let down their guard, or the virus may come back stronger than before.

Matthew Griffith, a technical adviser from WHO says the WHO does not expect any country to be safe, as the coronavirus will eventually get everywhere.

“Whereas countries and areas in this region have shown how to flatten the curve, outbreaks continue to pop up in new places.”

“The focus of the epidemic is now on Europe, but that will likely shift to other regions”

The WHO urges governments at all levels in the region to stay engaged in efforts to combat the virus. With infections, numbers exceeding 770,000 cases worldwide, with the United States, Italy and Spain overtaking mainland China in confirmed cases.

Globally, the virus already infected more than 786,000 (as of 3pm Thai time) people and killed more than 37,800. On a positive note, over 165,655 people have recovered so far from the disease. The USA, Italy and Spain have all surpassed the total in China.

SOURCE: Straits Times

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.

Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand and SmartJob Indonesia. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group or get out on a yacht anywhere with Boatcrowd. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Pattaya eyes hotel as quarantine area

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

53 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

Pattaya eyes hotel as quarantine area | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Agoda

Pattaya’s Committee for the Surveillance and Prevention of Covid-19 is proposing to use the city’s Grand Bella Hotel as a temporary medical shelter for people under investigation for Covid-19 coronavirus symptoms.

Pattaya currently has 12 total cases, with a total of 16 in Bang Lamung and 53 in Chon Buri province. 105 people are currently being scrutinised for the virus in the province. A total of 952 people have been under investigation since the start of the outbreak there, with the vast majority testing negative.

If approved, the measure would separate people under investigation for Covid-19 from regular hospital patients at Pattaya and Chonburi hospitals, and use the Grand Bella Hotel as a temporary staging area for investigations of people who have not tested positive for the virus but are either awaitng results or being monitored for signs of the illness.

According to the members of the committee, the hotel has the facilities and resources needed to meet the needs of patients, doctors and staff.

A doctor at Pattaya City Hospital says that for the field hospital at the hotel, no more than 40 medical personnel would be needed, though nursing staff would be required, using a video call system to monitor patients 24 hours a day.

Bangkok Pattaya Hospital has also announced it’s willing to help with the necessary medical supplies, sanitisers and other equipment. Grand Bella’s management say they’re happy to assist with the situation by offering their conference rooms and facilities. The proposal is expected to be sent to the Chonburi Governor for approval.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

No more shutdown announcements in Bangkok, for now

Anukul

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

No more shutdown announcements in Bangkok, for now | The Thaiger
PHOTO: matichon.co.th

“Bangkok will not announce any further measures or continue to shut down the city.”

This, from Taweesin Visanuyothin a spokesman of the government’s Centre for Covid-19Situation Administration.

“Due to the daily number of confirmed cases remaining at a stable level, Bangkok officials have come to an agreement that they will not announce any more measures or force people to stay at home.”

But he asked the public to cooperate with the government to help control the curve of confirmed new cases. Taweesin pointed out that tomorrow will be April Fool’s Day. But he asked the public not to post fake news of even attempt humour about Covid-19, otherwise, this could increase panic levels.

“Those who spread lies or fake news might face punishment.”

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

All public transport to Phuket, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat suspended

Anukul

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

All public transport to Phuket, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat suspended | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

Thailand’s Land Transport Department has suspended all public transport in an out of Phuket, Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat, due to the rapid spread of Covid-19. The four provinces are in the south of Thailand.

The department’s director-general, Chirut Visarnchit, says that the suspension includes under-provincial and chartered services, but public transport to the other destinations is unaffected, but certain measures have been imposed, including temperature checks before boarding.

“Any passenger found to have a temperature above 37.5C will be prevented from boarding and passengers will be seated at least 1 metre from each other.”

“Everyone on these buses, including the crew, will be required to wear face masks.”

“Passengers will be asked to complete a form about their health. The forms will be sent to provincial land transport offices in each province.”

Read moreHERE.

SOURCE: ThaipbsWorld

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 week ago

ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 week ago

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand4 weeks ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก1 month ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป1 month ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

Trending