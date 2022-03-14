Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Deaths due to Covid-19 pandemic much higher than reported figures, study shows

Photo via อนุทิน ชาญวีรกูล (Public Health Minister)

The Covid-19 death toll is much higher than what has been officially reported, according to a recent analysis published in The Lancet, a medical journal. The analysis estimates that the global number of fatalities related to the Covid-19 pandemic reached 18.2 million by December 31, 2021, which triples the number of deaths reported at 5.94 million.

The findings were based on excess mortality, which the World Health Organisation says is the difference between the total number of deaths in a crisis compared to those expected under normal conditions. This also accounts for the number of deaths that were indirectly attributed to Covid-19, like the disruption of essential health services due to the pandemic. The analysis in the Lancet notes that more research is needed to help distinguish the proportion of excess mortality that was directly caused by Covid-19 infection.

The full impact of the pandemic has been much greater than what is indicated by reported deaths due to Covid-19 alone. Strengthening death registration systems around the world, long understood to be crucial to global public health strategy, is necessary for improved monitoring of this pandemic and future pandemics.

The number of excess deaths due to Covid-19 was largest in the regions of south Asia, north Africa and the Middle East, and eastern Europe, according to the analysis in the Lancet.

For Thailand, as of the end of 2021, the country reported a total of 21,700 Covid-related deaths. The analysis estimated around 35,200 excess deaths in Thailand from January 2020 to the end of 2021.

SOURCE: The Lancet

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Soidog
    2022-03-14 12:55
    Wow, I’m shocked! With just the usual cohort of countries reporting numbers accurately, is it any surprise? Deaths in many countries, including Thailand will be 2 to 3 times higher than reported. Places like India could be 3 to 5…
    image
    JJJ
    2022-03-14 13:19
    One possible interpretation of these figures is that both the estimate excess deaths and reported number of COVID deaths are TRUE and that the response has lead to as many or more deaths than the virus itself. Of course public…
    image
    vlad
    2022-03-14 13:27
    Iv'e always maintained the Death figures in Thailand from Covid were fudged because the leadership were hiding the true figures in case they showed how poor they responded to the Epidemic.
    image
    Malc-Thai
    2022-03-14 14:56
    The truth always surfaces.. just look at the help line for people recently infected or tested positive.. they've been getting over 70,000 calls a day...
    image
    AdvocatusDiaboli
    2022-03-14 15:12
    2 hours ago, Thaiger said: The Covid-19 death toll is much higher than what has been officially reported, Maybe if the counted for all the Corrupt countries in South East Asia, and corrected their figures, it should nearly balance out.
      Trending