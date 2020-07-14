Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

"Let us stay – Why can't Thai Immigration extend our visas?"

PHOTO: Phuket Immigration - Thailand Construction and Engineering News
OPINION

The current visa amnesty, and what will happen to foreigners after its conclusion (at this stage on July 31), is a constant source of confusion and stress for many foreigners. Some were truly stranded in the Kingdom when the borders were closed and flights become limited for a return to their home countries. Others decided to stay in the Kingdom to weather the storm. Here’s a long comment posted on The Thaiger Facebook page with a considered argument about allowing foreigners to extend their stay in the Kingdom (edited). Participate in the poll below…

“While the Thai government has indeed been generous with the 3 month amnesty and given a clear date from the start, the situation is far from back to normal.

Quite a few foreigners currently already in the country would choose to stay in Thailand if offered the choice, and have good reasons to want to do so.

There are ways for the Thai government to normalise the foreigner situation (=get people back on some sort of extendable paying visa or stay permit) and keep control while also recognising the unprecedented nature of this crisis.

If non-resident foreigners currently “waiting it out” in Thailand have proof of funds, are willing to pay for a visa and subsequent extensions, what is wrong with giving them a chance to stay here for a little longer – say until Thailand decides to reopen up its borders to tourist arrivals, for instance?

And letting non-resident foreigners extend their stay could even be a part of Thailand’s current domestic tourism incentive policy.

On a similar timeline, Indonesia has just put an end to their emergency stay permit system. Since July 13, people who entered the country on a free visa on arrival will have 30 days to leave. But all other visas, including the paid visa on arrival, will be allowed to extend their visas for a fee “until the emergency is declared over”.

…from The Thaiger Facebook page.

What should Thai Immigration do with foreign visas?

View Results

3 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Steven

    July 14, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    I am stranded here. I have already had money stolen by Thai Lion airline for cancelled flight. Obviously I am spending money here everyday that is going directly into Thailand’s economy. I am Covid-19 free and no danger to anyone, to force me out would be a very cruel act of the Thai government.
    I should be allowed to stay until flights are normalized again and I can go home safely.

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Sam Thompson

    July 14, 2020 at 1:02 pm

    Empathy reflected in reasonable decisions and consideration should be a “given” during these unprecedented times. If a loosening of their constipated attitudes is not forthcoming during a worldwide pandemic then there is really no hope.

    Reply
  3. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    July 14, 2020 at 1:12 pm

    Sorry to read that Steven.
    So far I have had money taken by Vietjet, and Etihad. They offer credits but no money.
    lucky I have can access money via the ATM from my bank account in the UK.
    If you can get over the border to Cambodia, here in Phnom Penh I drink 50 cent beers (B15)
    My room is $9. street food is $2.
    Most bars are open. Many restaurants are open.
    I can see no justifiable reason for Thailand not opening the border.
    They are not because they will lose tourists in the thousands, and with it money.
    I hope the world will take note and shun Thailand and their tourist industry.

    Reply

Trending