“Let us stay – Why can’t Thai Immigration extend our visas?”

OPINION

The current visa amnesty, and what will happen to foreigners after its conclusion (at this stage on July 31), is a constant source of confusion and stress for many foreigners. Some were truly stranded in the Kingdom when the borders were closed and flights become limited for a return to their home countries. Others decided to stay in the Kingdom to weather the storm. Here’s a long comment posted on The Thaiger Facebook page with a considered argument about allowing foreigners to extend their stay in the Kingdom (edited). Participate in the poll below…

“While the Thai government has indeed been generous with the 3 month amnesty and given a clear date from the start, the situation is far from back to normal.

Quite a few foreigners currently already in the country would choose to stay in Thailand if offered the choice, and have good reasons to want to do so.

There are ways for the Thai government to normalise the foreigner situation (=get people back on some sort of extendable paying visa or stay permit) and keep control while also recognising the unprecedented nature of this crisis.

If non-resident foreigners currently “waiting it out” in Thailand have proof of funds, are willing to pay for a visa and subsequent extensions, what is wrong with giving them a chance to stay here for a little longer – say until Thailand decides to reopen up its borders to tourist arrivals, for instance?

And letting non-resident foreigners extend their stay could even be a part of Thailand’s current domestic tourism incentive policy.

On a similar timeline, Indonesia has just put an end to their emergency stay permit system. Since July 13, people who entered the country on a free visa on arrival will have 30 days to leave. But all other visas, including the paid visa on arrival, will be allowed to extend their visas for a fee “until the emergency is declared over”.

from The Thaiger Facebook page.

What should Thai Immigration do with foreign visas? Enforce the July 31 date for the finish of the visa amnesty

Extend the visa amnesty for another month with a clear warning

Allow foreigners an automatic 3 month extension, as long as their register their addresses with Immigration

Make an immediate and clear announcement about what will happen after July 31

Encourage foreigners, currently in Thailand, to participate in local tourism by offering them the same travel stimulus as Thai citizens View Results

