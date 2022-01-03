Coronavirus World
US Omicron cases skyrocket, but Fauci says South Africa situation offers hope
The top pandemic expert in the US, Dr Anthony Fauci, says that while the current surge in Omicron cases is unprecedented, recent developments in South Africa offer hope. He says the peak for the US may be just weeks away, but acknowledges that what’s happening now is, “almost a vertical increase”.
“We are definitely in the middle of a very severe surge and uptick in cases.”
The highly-contagious Omicron variant is spreading rapidly around the world, with the US reporting over 440,000 new infections on Friday. According to an AFP report, this is nearly 200,000 more than during a February 2021 peak.
However, Fauci says developments in South Africa give cause for some optimism. Omicron was first detected in South Africa last November, when it both peaked and subsided quickly. Fauci says there is increasing evidence that the variant results in milder illness, adding that US hospitalisations and deaths have been much lower in the last few weeks than during earlier waves.
Meanwhile, US officials have decided to keep schools open as children return today after the year-end holidays. Fauci agrees that this is the right move, but has once more begged parents to get their children vaccinated and have them wear masks and get tested if necessary.
“I think all those things put together, it’s safe enough to get those kids back to school, balanced against the deleterious effects of keeping them out.”
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona agrees and says that while the return to classrooms will be difficult, it’s got to be done.
“I do think there will be bumps in the road, especially tomorrow. So, we are going to roll up our sleeves, all hands on deck, let’s keep our children in the classroom. That should be our default thinking.”
SOURCE: AFP
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Minister says holders of universal healthcare cards can be treated anywhere in the country
Thousands evacuated in Malaysia as 7 states hit by more flooding
US Omicron cases skyrocket, but Fauci says South Africa situation offers hope
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
PM says government will make tackling household debt a priority in 2022
Government says those who can should work from home for 2 weeks
Hua Lamphong and Mor Chit offer free Covid-19 testing today
Thai government asks private companies to allow staff to work from home
PM Prayut approves panel to evaluate Section 112 cases
Pattaya sets up 3 free Covid-19 testing points to access nightlife
POLL: Chadchart still the lead candidate for Bangkok Governor
Police find drugs scattered at Bangkok restaurant New Year’s Party
7 Dangerous Days: 226 road deaths, 1915 accidents in 4 days
Thailand’s come a long way battling Covid-19 since September
COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: Chon Buri passes Bangkok
11 local, 10 international Omicron infections found in Phuket
TUI Nordic continue their European flights into Phuket
Tourists flock to Koh Phangan for New Year’s beach party
Maya Bay reopens | VIDEOS
Malaysian government slammed over slow response to devastating floods
Israeli Covid-19 rule escapee facing charges, deportation
No cutoff date for those approved to enter Thailand under Test & Go, Sandbox
UPDATE: Israeli escapee given slap-on-the-wrist fine
UPDATE: TUI Nordic to continue services into Phuket
Thailand Omicron update: More than 500 cases, many Test & Go travellers
Thailand News Today | Omicron slows down Thailands tourism for this new year
Is the new Boeing 737 Max safe to fly? A new book makes you wonder.
Thailand News Today | Possible added restrictions & Full Moon Party goes ahead
No cutoff date for approved Test&Go/Sandbox tourists to enter Thailand | GMT
Updates for food and beverage venues in Pattaya
Bangkok revises closure order, bars and nightclubs to stay closed until January 15
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Events3 days ago
Tourists flock to Koh Phangan for New Year’s beach party
- Krabi1 day ago
Maya Bay reopens | VIDEOS
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Updates for food and beverage venues in Pattaya
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
92 Phuket Sandbox, Test & Go travellers positive for Covid, tests to determine variant
- Phuket4 days ago
Russians the top demographic in Phuket, will likely remain so
- Road deaths3 days ago
7 Dangerous Days begins with 39 deaths, 362 accidents on Thai roads
- Business2 days ago
The world’s largest trade bloc launches today – January 1, 2022
- Coronavirus World3 days ago
UK to accept vaccination certificates issued via Thailand’s Mor Prom app