Connect with us

Coronavirus World

Nearly 40,000 new Covid infections reported across Southeast Asia

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/Asian Development Bank

Southeast Asian countries collectively reported nearly 40,000 new Covid-19 infections yesterday, with the total now reported in the region topping 12.5 million. Nation Thailand reports that 39,996 new cases were reported yesterday, with 492 deaths. There have now been 268,655 Covid-related deaths across ASEAN nations.

Meanwhile, Cambodia is considering a full reboot of its economy, subject to the situation remaining stable after the religious holiday period that occurred between October 5 and 7. Cambodian PM Hun Sen says people will need to change their way of living in order to adapt to the “new normal”, meaning the virus will be seen as endemic. Cambodia is averaging fewer than 300 new cases and 20 Covid-related fatalities a day.

Elsewhere, Singapore is getting tough on the unvaccinated, as it too prepares to live with Covid-19. From Wednesday, restaurant dining, shopping malls, and other attractions will be off-limits to anyone who’s not vaccinated. The only exceptions will be children under the age of 12 and people who’ve recovered from the virus and can provide a negative test result.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
DiJoDavO
2021-10-11 13:18
1 hour ago, Poolie said: Ah, we've gone continental now. Scarier numbers. Are you terrified yet? Exactly! Was about to say, the numbers per area were too low, so they go per country. Now the numbers per country are too…
image
AlexPTY
2021-10-11 13:40
That's an average day in a state of California
image
Bob20
2021-10-11 13:44
26 minutes ago, DiJoDavO said: Exactly! Was about to say, the numbers per area were too low, so they go per country. Now the numbers per country are too low, so let's take bigger parts. Soon it's per continent, and…
image
Poolie
2021-10-11 13:45
3 minutes ago, AlexPTY said: That's an average day in a state of California Shhhh! Didn't you know that it's all under control there?
image
DiJoDavO
2021-10-11 14:44
58 minutes ago, Bob20 said: Thailand will soon include the moon to bring the average numbers down again 🤥 Maybe they'll say they've found Covid on the moon too😂 no one can go and check😂 For them it's the most…
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand27 mins ago

Police in Central Thailand raid party, arrest 220 teenagers
Transport2 hours ago

Important rules and behaviours for driving in Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 10,035 new cases; provincial totals
Sponsored2 hours ago

Rediscover Thailand with IsWhere – An easy-to-use travel recovery application

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Morning Top Stories Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | Bangkok nightclub raided, Cambodia dogs sniff Covid | October 11
Koh Samui5 hours ago

Koh Samui to ease domestic entry restrictions
Thailand5 hours ago

Restrictions ease, Pfizer fake news, Prayut poll | Good Morning Thailand | Oct 11
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime5 hours ago

Netflix’s “Squid Game” draws concern from Thai police about impact on youth
Coronavirus World6 hours ago

Nearly 40,000 new Covid infections reported across Southeast Asia
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Covid-19 cases are rising, not falling – CCSA infection numbers called into doubt
Economy7 hours ago

Government considers tax cut for highly-skilled foreign workers
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Workers’ rights group calls for “special leave” for Covid-19 patients
Phuket8 hours ago

Phuket tourism operators banking on 5 billion baht recovery fund
Weather24 hours ago

Communities around the Chao Phraya River see more flooding
Pattaya1 day ago

Pattaya Waterfront Condo building requests to resume construction
Politics1 day ago

NIDA poll calls for PM Prayut to quit, House dissolve, Cabinet reshuffle
Thailand4 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending