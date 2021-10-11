Nearly 40,000 new Covid infections reported across Southeast Asia

Southeast Asian countries collectively reported nearly 40,000 new Covid-19 infections yesterday, with the total now reported in the region topping 12.5 million. Nation Thailand reports that 39,996 new cases were reported yesterday, with 492 deaths. There have now been 268,655 Covid-related deaths across ASEAN nations.

Meanwhile, Cambodia is considering a full reboot of its economy, subject to the situation remaining stable after the religious holiday period that occurred between October 5 and 7. Cambodian PM Hun Sen says people will need to change their way of living in order to adapt to the “new normal”, meaning the virus will be seen as endemic. Cambodia is averaging fewer than 300 new cases and 20 Covid-related fatalities a day.

Elsewhere, Singapore is getting tough on the unvaccinated, as it too prepares to live with Covid-19. From Wednesday, restaurant dining, shopping malls, and other attractions will be off-limits to anyone who’s not vaccinated. The only exceptions will be children under the age of 12 and people who’ve recovered from the virus and can provide a negative test result.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

