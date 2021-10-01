Connect with us

Coronavirus Vaccines

Vaccine inequity means inoculation rate is still below 10% in over 55 countries

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/USAID in Africa

More than 55 countries have fewer than 10% of their populations vaccinated against Covid-19, the result of vaccine inequity that has yet to be adequately addressed. The Covax programme, created to ensure equity in global vaccine distribution, has been hit by production delays, export bans, and rich countries protecting their own first, according to a Nation Thailand report. Bruce Aylward from the World Health Organisation says wealthier nations that already have enough vaccines must donate more doses and sooner.

“Manufacturers are making a choice not to ship to Covax, and high-income countries are making a choice not to get sufficient doses into these places fast enough. There’s no way to sugar-coat it.”

According to data from the United Nations, around 61% of people in wealthy nations are vaccinated, compared with just 4% in low-income countries. The slow pace of vaccination is a concern for health experts, who say it will prolong the pandemic, thereby increasing the risk of more troublesome variants developing.

According to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker, around 71% of the Canadian population is now vaccinated. In the UK, the rate is 67%, and in the US, 56%. Portugal’s vaccination rate of 84% means it has the highest percentage of fully vaccinated people in countries of over 1 million people. Meanwhile, in large parts of sub-Saharan Africa, the vaccination rate is below 1%.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus Vaccines17 mins ago

Vaccine inequity means inoculation rate is still below 10% in over 55 countries
Phuket51 mins ago

Officials expect tens of billions of baht in Phuket tourism revenue in next 6 months
Phuket16 hours ago

Phuket entry update October 1: Checkpoints, testing, vaccines

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand16 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Red Bull hit and run saga continues, Pfizer vaccine arrives in Bangkok | Sep 30
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 11,646 new cases; provincial totals
Bangkok18 hours ago

Chao Phraya River in Bangkok still below flood levels
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok18 hours ago

Police arrest man believed to have shot teenager at protest
Thailand19 hours ago

Tim’s wrong, Orwellian Regulations, Booze is back! | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 29
Thailand19 hours ago

Updated regulations on Thailand’s quarantine period for international arrivals
World19 hours ago

Rumour dispelled: The UN did not dedicate December 5 as ‘King’s Day’
Thailand20 hours ago

Thailand inks deal for 60 million AstraZeneca vaccines in 2022
Crime20 hours ago

Ex-police chief, lawyer accused of involvement in altering Red Bull heir hit-and-run report
Weather20 hours ago

Prayut visits flooding Nonthaburi today, Chaiyaphum yesterday
North East21 hours ago

Pickup truck falls 6 stories from 8th floor parking garage
Phuket22 hours ago

“Sandbox” period in Phuket shortened to 7 days for vaccinated travellers
Thailand2 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending