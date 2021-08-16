Connect with us

Coronavirus Vaccines

Thammasat University’s field hospital in Pathum Thani to run out of vaccines tomorrow

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Thammasat University Hospital﻿/Facebook

The stock of Covid-19 vaccine doses is low at a Thammasat University field hospital in Pathum Thani, just outside Bangkok, and the director says there are enough doses to last until tomorrow. More AstraZeneca vaccine doses were set to arrive on Saturday, but the order was either delayed or cancelled.

Director of the field hospital, Dr Chatchai Mingmalairak, says 5,000 doses were then “borrowed” from Vajira Hospital to continue the inoculations at the field hospital. Pathum Thani is classified by the government as a “dark red” zone under maximum and strict control to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Around 2,500 people are vaccinated at the site each day, the director says. With only 5,000 doses, the director says the hospital will be out of stock by tomorrow and the field hospital will need to postpone vaccinations.

The vaccine, manufactured by the UK’s Oxford University and the British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, is being produced locally by the Thai company Siam Bioscience, which is wholly owned by a subsidiary of the Crown Property Bureau. Japan also donated 1.05 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Thailand last month.

After reports of delays on orders from the Thai plant, AstraZeneca posted an open letter to Thailand where they explained their procedures and production process. According to the company, they should be able to produce 5 to 6 million vaccines for Thailand each month.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: MCOT English

 

9S_
2021-08-16 12:29
Good News! China just delivered 3 millions doses of sinovac!
Stardust
2021-08-16 12:29
11 minutes ago, Thaiger said: The director of the field hospital for Thammasat University in central Thailand’s Pathum Thani province says they will run out of vaccines…tomorrow. Dr Chatchai Mingmalairak, the director of the TU field hospital says the field…
DiggR
2021-08-16 12:30
Not surprising knowing the procurement and supply chain players who chose the bench over field action
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Advertise onThe Thaiger

image
