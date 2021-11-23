Pro-democracy activist accuses Thai movie director of slapping, kicking her

A prominent pro-democracy activist has accused a Thai film director of assault following a cultural event in Bangkok on Sunday evening. According to a Coconuts report, Rukchanok Srinork, aka “Ice”, took to social media to accuse Yuthalert “Tom” Sippapak of slapping her in the face and kicking her in the stomach.

Rukchanok says she has filed a complaint against the director, after being assaulted when she met with him to discuss personal matters. It’s understood the meeting took place on a boat at around 9.30pm, after both parties had attended an event at the riverside venue, Jam Factory. Rukchanok later posted on social media, accusing Yuthalert of slapping her across the face twice and kicking her in the stomach.

The director has not responded publicly to the allegations, which led to the hashtags #NanaIcezGotAssaulted and #TomYuthalert trending on Twitter. Most netizens have expressed support for Rukchanok, calling for her to press charges. Sunai Phasuk from Human Rights Watch has responded with anger, pointing to Thailand’s already poor record of violence against women.

“Last night I had left the event already when I found out about (the assault). I was very sad, angry, and disappointed with (Yuthalert’s) behaviour. Physical abuse is unacceptable. Wrong is wrong. These actions must be dealt with all the way through.”

Coconuts reports that Sunday’s Knack Market event at the Jam Factory was well attended by prominent artists and activists, including Tanat Thanakitamnuay, a former hardline royalist now turned pro-democracy activist. Tanat lost the sight in his right eye after being hit by a teargas cannister during clashes with police at a political protest in Bangkok last August.

SOURCE: Coconuts