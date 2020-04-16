Ex-military doctors recalled by the Royal Thai Air Force | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Hospitals
Ex-military doctors recalled by the Royal Thai Air Force
Even though Thailand’s government has managed to decrease the number of daily infections, authorities still have a huge workload of looking out for patients and processing new arrivals at state quarantine facilities.
So 50 ex-military doctors have been recalled by the Royal Thai Air Force in an “essential mission” of battling Thailand’s Covid-19 outbreak.
Air force chief Air Chief Marshal Maanat Wongwat says “The air force has also joined the fight, so we need to prepare our medical personnel for the situation.”
He also thanked doctors in a welcoming ceremony held yesterday at Navaminda Kasatriyadhiraj Royal Air Force Academy in northern Bangkok.
“This is the first time the air force has called up its former-officers to reinforce its military personnel. Everyone has both air force blood and spirit as a doctor, we will fight the war against this virus together.”
All the doctors previously served at air force-run hospitals before resigning to work for private hospitals or opening their own clinics. Most of the doctors, aged under 50, will serve the air force up to April 30 at least. The doctors will be split into two groups…
- Treating patients at Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital and Royal Thai Air Force Hospital (Sikan)
- Flying Training School in Nakhon Pathom, where 75 Thais returning from Indonesia are being kept in quarantine
Each doctor will be given a daily allowance of 240 baht.
The air force is also following an urgent policy to have state agencies cut their budgets to enable the government to fund measures against the Covid-19 pandemic and cope with its impact on the economy.
“We will slash 23% of our annual budget,” ACM Maanat said.
“The decrease will not seriously affect development plans, although the air force will be required to adjust some projects and outlays.”
The air force will reportedly delay a 2.4 billion baht spend on a T-50 trainer jet order from South Korea, as well as the upgrade of C-130 aircraft and other construction projects valued over 3 billion baht.
Some of the Air Forces former doctors said they were happy to return to the service of their country.
“I raised no questions when the air force called me. As a soldier, I’m ready to join the mission.” – Former Squadron leader Nathi Diphorm.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus Mask
Police arrest 3 as they crack down on fake mask and gel network
Provincial Police Region 1 officers have arrested 3 people who have been charged with selling a large quantity of fake hand gel dispensers and face masks. The arrests were made in Samut Prakan (south of Bangkok), Pathum Thani (north of Bangkok) and Bangkok. The provincial police believe that all 3 suspects are part of a bigger network of distributors and retailers.
Police first raided a warehouse in Thanyaburi district of Bangkok and found 138,000 masks worth around 1.6 million baht. The warehouse allegedly belongs to Banpote Kaewwaree, who has been allegedly been receiving and selling the face mask in large quantities.
According to the police, Banpote has also told them he had more masks that were hidden in a container truck owned by Anat Khunchai. Anat has since admitted that he was hired by a man called ‘Fey’ to deliver the masks to the warehouse.
The second arrest was a woman by the name of Thitiporn Sirichai who was in possession of 11,745 face masks was found at a housing estate in the Phasi Charoen district of Bangkok. She was charged with price gouging. She told police she received the masks from a supplier in Pathum Thani.
In Samut Prakan, the third case, police arrested a man who allegedly sold substandard alcohol gel through his Facebook. Charnchai Wathichanont has been charged with false advertising and selling alcohol products without permission.
He was arrested at his home where police found plastic tubs containing 617 litres of the fake gel product marked with a label “70% alcohol”.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Police nab another suspect in notorious Forex-3D Ponzi scheme
Police in Bangkok have arrested yet another suspect in the infamous Forex-3D Ponzi scheme which duped thousands with false promises of high returns and resulted in losses of tens of billions of baht. Department of Special Investigation officials have now arrested 30 year old Sitthanat Pho-ngern on a warrant issued by the Criminal Court.
He’s charged with luring people to invest in fraudulent deals by unlicensed online Forex brokering. He operated his forex scam from an apartment in Bangkok’s Huay Khwang district. Learn more about how Forex-3D has affected people’s lives HERE.
Sitthanat was immediately given a physical examination as a precaution against Covid-19 transmission. His temperature was a normal 36.4°C and he has no record of chronic disease or history of travelling to high risk areas.
But the DSI deputy director-general says that although restrictions have been imposed under the national state of emergency, the DSI is continuing its investigations into special criminal cases.
About 3,000 people have reported losses to the DSI, which expects to wrap up its investigation by the end of the year. It is estimated the victims invested 1.58 billion baht in total. They believed they were trading in foreign currencies.
The DSI has already seized property and assets valued at hundreds of millions of baht from other suspects in the case.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
Thai Life
Grocery trucks make a comeback during Covid-19 crisis
Once a familiar site in neighbourhoods throughout the country, Thai grocery trucks are making a comeback. The trucks, essentially makeshift mobile shops, are once again bringing everything from mangoes and dried chillies to fresh meat to people forced indoors by the national state of emergency declared to fight the spread of Covid-19.
Such trucks were a staple of Thai life before shopping malls, with their big supermarkets and convenience stores with microwave-ready meals, nearly drove them out of business. Now the coronavirus outbreak has given them a new lease on life. People emerge from homes and choose from display racks packed with bags of produce on the back of the truck. The drivers put themselves at substantial risk, but business is booming.
“Although I’m scared of the virus, I still have to come out and sell, otherwise customers won’t have anything to eat.”
One driver said business had been good since the virus emerged in January, increasing his daily profits 20–30%
The director of a wholesale market serving hundreds of trucks in Bangkok, also says the virus outbreak has been good for a business that had been in decline for years.
“Over the years, customers have gradually changed their behaviour because they have more choices, more access to products than before. But once COVID-19 hit, the trucks are doing better because more people are staying home.”
As of today Thailand has reported 2,643 confirmed cases of the virus and 43 fatalities.
The government is desperately trying to limit social gatherings. All 77 provinces have declared alcohol bans, and shopping malls have been ordered closed except for restaurant deliveries and supermarkets. A 10pm-4am curfew remains in force nationwide.
A sign of hope though today with Chonburi province mulling re-opening some shops and services, and hotels, from May 1.
SOURCE: Reuters
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Migrant workers in Thailand can now stay until November 30
Thai-Malaysian border set to open this weekend
Lampang’s horses, and their caretakers, doing it tough
Ports Authority of Thailand will offer discounts
Taiwan considers rebranding its flag carrier, China Airlines
Loophole closed – more unemployed to receive payments from Thai government
Ex-military doctors recalled by the Royal Thai Air Force
2.7 billion in “cash gifts” for officials working to fight Covid-19
‘Ranger’ the civet and friends saved from Chiang Mai forest fires
Can air-con spread Covid-19?
Thai Government pharmaceutical organisation boosts production of key medicines
Thailand’s Muslim leader issues special instructions for Ramadan 2020
New national Covid-19 cases drop to 29 (Thursday), 3 more dead
When will Thailand’s booze bans end?
Currency will be a key driver in Phuket’s (eventual) tourism recovery?
Thai dengue fever infections rise to 8,147 in three provinces
PM Prayut to attend online session of the ASEAN council to discuss regional Covid-19 impact
Kanchanaburi poacher arrested, three others escape after ranger attacked
14 Thai provinces apply travel restrictions for residents
US Embassy passes on message to Thailand from US Department of State
Chon Buri police raid late night ‘ladyboy’ cam show, arrest dozens – VIDEO
Phuket residents instructed to stay home for at least 14 days
Facebook sues Bangkok man for ‘cloaking’ software
Mobile users can now register for 30 days of free data
660,000 people in Thailand under watch as potential “high-risk” Covid-19 infections
Viral video urges Indonesian Muslims to march on virus hotspots – VIDEO
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
300 more “little ghosts” returning from South Korea
Alcohol Ban in Phuket, from today (Saturday)
