Greater Bangkok must close bars, entertainment venues | The Thaiger

Cancellations
Greater Bangkok must close bars, entertainment venues
Public Health Minister and Deputy PM Anutin Charnvirakul appears to have gotten his way, and bars and entertainment venues in Bangkok are rattled today, after the government announced a mandatory closure over the Covid-19 coronavirus. The move comes a day after the announcement that Songkran festivities nationwide are postponed to as-yet undecided dates.
The planned steps come as new cases nearly tripled in a single week to reach 147. Thirty-three new infections were reported yesterday, breaking Sunday’s record of 32. Thirty more were confirmed today. One person in Thailand has died of complications arising from the illness.
Deputy government spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek said on her Twitter account that the cabinet was expected today to approve closures of all universities, public and private schools, boxing arenas, cockfighting arenas theaters, bars and other entertainment venues in Metropolitan Bangkok.
Cockfighting is legal and extremely popular in Thailand.
Metropolitian Bangkok includes Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon. It does B include Pattaya or Phuket, this is not a country wide closure, but limited to areas where clusters have been found or suspected. Earlier, Ratchada said that closures of entertainment venues elsewhere in the country would be at the discretion of the provincial governors.
The temporary closure will be from March 18 to 31.
In a press conference today, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha emphasised that this not a “lockdown” and stressed that the use of this word is highly incorrect, as people remain free to move around, only that areas where large numbers of people tend to gather in Bangkok would be shut. Malls and Restaurants are not affected by the order but need to ensure they are following proper hygiene and precautionary standards and limiting large gatherings.
The Government stressed the country remains at Stage 2, that there is not widespread public transmission and that these measures are temporary. The order also prohibits general mass gatherings, including religious activities.
Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam says restaurants will “probably be allowed” to remain open, but only if they take precautions against coronavirus contagion such as social distancing, and that two clusters of infections, linked to a bar and a crowded boxing stadium, showed the need to limit public gatherings. He recommended that government employees work from home wherever possible.
“In this situation, prevention and treatment are the number one priorities. We have to prioritize people’s lives over tourism and economic impacts. We don’t know how tough the upcoming battle will be.”
Some businesses have already taken the initiative, temporarily shutting their doors as customer numbers have dwindled. The owner a bar in one of Bangkok’s busiest nightlife districts closed it down for the first time in over 40 years. She says closed it due to a lack of customers over coronavirus fears.
“I think it’s not worth it to stay open. Even if the government hadn’t ordered it, we ought to close ourselves.”
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | asiaone | The Pattaya News
Coronavirus
33 new cases announced for Thailand, total rises to 147
Yesterday’s announcement of 32 new cases of Covid-19 coronavirus, the most on any single day in Thailand, has been surpassed today with the announcement of 33 new cases for Monday. The total number of infections in Thailand is now 147 people. 36 patients have recovered, 108 are still in hospital and one person has died.
Seventeen of the new cases are people who came from overseas, and people who are closely related to them. The other cases are associated with people already identified as infected by the Covid-19 virus.
Closures
Deputy Thai PM Wissanu Krea-ngarm announced today that the Government will close all state and private universities, schools, international schools and tuition schools, boxing and sports facilities, bars, cinemas and other venues with capacities of more than 50 people.
Other establishments, such as restaurants, stores and shops, will be required to take precautionary steps to stem the virus, such as thermal scanners and the availability of hand sanitisers.
Earlier today, following an urgent meeting of the Covid-19 Administration Centre chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, he approved a motion to postpone the Songkran holidays from April 13-15 to later, undisclosed dates. Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Thanadirek made the announcement on her Twitter account this afternoon. Songkran is the traditional Thai New Year festival.
Stage 3 preparations
Dr. Wissanu says the Government is instructing all state, private, local, military and police hospitals to arrange for more beds. Retired doctors, medical personnel and volunteers have been asked to be on standby for mobilisation if the situation becomes worse.
All ministries and departments have been instructed to arrange staggered working hours. The Government is negotiating with the SET (Stock Exchange of Thailand) to organise the postponement of any shareholder meetings scheduled to take place in April. They say they will make teleconferencing of these meetings “legal” under the circumstances.
Coronavirus
Thammasat University cancels classes for a week, Thai universities urged to ‘go online’
Thammasat University has cancelled all classes for at least one week, saying in a statement that they plan to resume classes again next week (below). The statement from the university mentioned the Covid-19 world pandemic and said it would co-operate to protect its students.
“All classes at Tha Prachan and Rangsit will be cancelled during March 16 –22, 2020. Classes can resume on March 23 ,2020 unless there is further announcement.”
“All faculty members, staff, and students shall be attentive to the training on online teaching and learning, which the university will announce shortly.”
Meanwhile, the Council of University Faculty Senate of Thailand is asking all universities to move their courses online as a preventative measure amid the rise in Covid-19 cases.
The council is suggesting all state and private universities “quickly migrate their classes online”. They are also advising higher education institutions to instruct staff to work from home until the end of May.
“Higher institutes are perceived as social opinion leaders. As such, we need to live up to that standard by setting a good precedent and by remaining cooperative with the government, to help control the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.”
While several universities have announced their intention to shift their courses online in recent weeks, CUFST said the number of classes which have actually moved to online learning platforms remain “limited”, according to Bangkok Post.
It is not known how easily universities will be able to migrate courses online, though to some extent students are already able to gain access to recordings of courses.
Coronavirus
PM: Nightlife stays open for business
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-cha announced he has rejected, for the time being, the suggestion from Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to temporarily close the country’s massive nightlife industry. Anutin Charnvirakul said yesterday the suggestion was one of several measures he and the Ministry of Public Health would bring up with the PM tomorrow.
But as social media exploded, fiercely divided both for and against the move, Prayut addressed reporters saying he did “not feel it [is] needed at this time.” But he added the situation will be reassessed at a later date if it worsens, and asked for the cooperation of business owners to take proper precautions to protect their customers and staff.
Many netizens expressed concern that closing the industry would mean tens, if not hundreds of thousands of people not only being laid off, but returning to their homes in rural Thailand, exposing the country’s significant (and especially vulnerable) elderly population to the disease, which is so far mainly in rural areas. The majority of workers in Thailand’s tens of thousands of nightclubs, bars, live music venues, massage parlours, karaoke clubs, pubs and other entertainment sites survive paycheck to paycheck, and would almost certainly be forced to return home to their families. Many are from Issan, in the rural Northeast of Thailand, which is the country’s poorest area and home to largest number of the vulnerable elderly.
Several venues, particularly in Bangkok, have been closed both due to suspected cases and as a precaution by owners. Many others have been shuttered by the downturn in business due to lack of tourists.
Other measures suggested by the Anutin and other ministry officials, such as moving Songkran later in the year to avoid hundreds of thousands of people returning home in April, further travel restrictions and stopping more private and sporting events, will be discussed at regular meetings tomorrow.
33 new cases: Thailand’s biggest single day jump
33 new cases announced for Thailand, total rises to 147
