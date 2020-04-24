Thailand seeks more quarantine locations as residents return from OS | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
Thailand seeks more quarantine locations as residents return from OS
The director of the Institution for Urban Disease Control says more Covid-19 quarantine sites are needed in Bangkok and elsewhere around the country as more Thais arrive back from overseas.
Nation Thailand reports that Anek Mungaomklang confirms that the government is looking for appropriate places to house repatriated Thai residents, who must undergo a mandatory 14 day quarantine period. There are currently 10 locations being used in Bangkok, along with a further 4 in both Nakhon Pathom province in central Thailand, and Sattahip in the east of the country.
Thai health authorities report 6,176 people currently in quarantine, with 1,478 in Bangkok and 1,192 in neighbouring provinces. Of those, 9 have tested positive.
Another 3,506 people are in quarantine at different areas around the country, with 62 testing positive for the Covid-19 virus. Those in quarantine continue to be checked for symptoms for a period of around a week, with anyone requiring further checks being sent to local hospitals.
Also involved is the Defence Ministry, working with the Department of Disease Control and other relevant bodies, to manage the quarantine efforts.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus Bangkok
Hungry residents in Bangkok queue for rice handouts
Thousands of Bangkok residents who have had their income cut off or severely reduced by the Covid-19 restrictions have been queueing for supplies of rice donated by some of the city’s Good Samaritans.
Thai Residents reports that officials were on hand yesterday to check the lines of people in Santiphap Park in the city’s Ratchathewi district and ensure social distancing measures were being adhered to. Those queueing were kept at least 2 metres apart while they waited to get their rations from over 1,000 donated bags of rice.
The strict monitoring comes after Bangkok’s Wat Don Mueang was ordered to stop giving away food after thousands of hungry residents descended on the temple, making it impossible to stick to any form of social distancing. See story HERE.
At Santiphap Park yesterday, everyone in the queue was provided with hand sanitiser and had their temperature taken. Those showing a fever were removed to a separate queue for secondary testing. If a second test still showed a high temperature, they were taken for further medical attention.
Ratchathewi District Director, Rujira Arin, says everyone wishing to organise food giveaways can advise the relevant officials, who will find a suitable venue and provide staff to monitor health and safety standards. He added that people can also donate food vouchers for participating restaurants, with more food outlets invited to participate in the scheme.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus Bangkok
Migrant workers arrested in Bangkok for working through curfew
Bangkok police have arrested 15 migrant workers accused of violating the emergency decree by working during curfew hours (10pm – 4am). Khaosod English reports that the construction workers were stopped at a checkpoint on the Bangna-Trad road as they were making their way home from having worked overtime on the Yellow Line monorail project.
Their employer, Ploichanok Sirowet, disputes the charges and has taken to social media to air her grievances, claiming the workers were in possession of a special travel permit which the arresting officers allegedly tore up during the arrests. She is demanding justice in a post that has now been widely shared on Facebook.
“I want justice and clarity. I had brought the company-issued certificates for working overtime to the police, and they said they’re good. But it turned out that my workers were arrested and told that the papers were incomplete. Then how can I find the complete ones?”
PHOTO: A construction worker holds the torn papers- Khaosod/Ploichanok Sirowet/Facebook
Assistant police commissioner Damrongsak Kittiprapat has responded to say the permits do not cover working at night as this is not included in the exemptions listed in the decree. The exemptions cover essential night-shift workers such as medical and logistics staff.
“Officers found that the papers they presented only certify that they’re working overtime, not on night shifts. It is not one of the listed exemptions, so they were charged for breaking the emergency decree.”
When asked about the policeman tearing up the permits presented by the workers, Damrongsak says the officer thought they were scrap paper. (Erm… okay).
A spokesperson says the police commissioner has ordered an inquiry to be set up to look into any potential wrongdoing by those involved in the arrests.
“I also asked officers manning the checkpoints to exercise their discretion and politeness. They should refrain from arguing with citizens.”
The workers have been released on a bond of 40,000 baht each.
It may have been a big misunderstanding.
SOURCE: KhaosodKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok, before and after. A birds-eye view.
Content creator Manit Monsur, a certified drone pilot, has taken to the skies of Bangkok giving us a unique insight into the sights, sounds and daily life of the Big Mango, before and now. Travel restrictions and business closures have severely impacted on the city’s ability to function. One of the biggest changes, he notes, is the clear skies above one of Asia’s busiest cities.
“Enjoy the empty Bangkok. Despite of the impact on the economy and lifestyle, Covid-19 is really the only thing that is helping reduce the pollution caused by big cities like Bangkok. Now that Bangkok and other big cities in the world sleeps, nature can finally recover from all the damage we human have made over the past hundreds and thousands of years.”
In his second video in the series “Bangkok Lockdown” Manit checks out more of the street life during the current city ‘lockdown’.
“So this week I went out again and shot more footages of the Central Bangkok. I went to Siam Paragon and Chong Nonsi Bridge this time. Watch the vlog for more information and enjoy the empty Bangkok. Despite of the impact on the economy and lifestyle, Covid-19 is really the only thing that is helping reduce the pollution caused by big cities like Bangkok.”Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
“Healthy stickers” to be required of all Buriram residents starting May 1
Many falangs chipping in to help their stricken communities – VIDEO
Government ramps up production of 5 anti-Covid-19 medicines, procurement of others
Experimental antiviral drug Remdesivir fails first clinical trial
15 new Covid-19 cases in Thailand (Friday), no new deaths
Thailand seeks more quarantine locations as residents return from OS
Japan cruise ship: 14 more crew test positive for Covid-19
Hungry residents in Bangkok queue for rice handouts
4 new Covid-19 cases in Phuket, all in Bang Tao
Strict rules set to govern a possible return of domestic flights from May 1
Buriram and Chon Buri get ready for easing of restrictions starting May 1
Migrant workers arrested in Bangkok for working through curfew
Thailand’s Security Council eyes extending state of emergency, easing some restrictions
320,000 of Singapore’s migrant workers living in Covid-19 limbo
“It’s all a misunderstanding” – 4 people arrested for trespassing Phuket Zoo
Sweden’s massive public health gamble is failing
Thailand’s marine life is rebounding during Covid-19 crisis
13 foreigners among those arrested at Pattaya pool party
AirAsia will resume some flights beginning April 29
PM asks public to cool down on selling their gold
Stranded Russian couple have been living in a Krabi cave
Thailand’s road to a ‘new normal’
Indonesia now leads SE Asia in Covid-19 cases
Monk defrocked and arrested after allegedly shooting man in the testicles
Deputy PM tries to clarify the PM’s letters to Thailand’s richest citizens
Thailand’s new Covid-19 infections drop to 32 today, 0 deaths reported
Postcards from Thais struggling through the Covid-19 crisis
Air pollution in Bangkok falls to lowest level in 2020
Back to business – time for Thailand’s tourist industry to get ready
Thailand’s new ‘normal’ – Government charts course post-April 30
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand visa amnesty extended to July 30
- Business3 days ago
Thailand’s new ‘normal’ – Government charts course post-April 30
- Business3 days ago
Doctors advise 5-step plan to re-opening Thailand
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok alcohol sales ban extended to April 30
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Oil prices tank, as crisis fuels calls to re-open economies
- Bangkok4 days ago
The China Bounce – are the Chinese packing their bags ready to come back to Thailand?
- Business3 days ago
What could happen after April 30? Thailand’s new ‘normal’
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Singapore battles to control new surge in Covid-19 cases