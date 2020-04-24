Thailand seeks more quarantine locations as residents return from OS | The Thaiger

The director of the Institution for Urban Disease Control says more Covid-19 quarantine sites are needed in Bangkok and elsewhere around the country as more Thais arrive back from overseas.

Nation Thailand reports that Anek Mungaomklang confirms that the government is looking for appropriate places to house repatriated Thai residents, who must undergo a mandatory 14 day quarantine period. There are currently 10 locations being used in Bangkok, along with a further 4 in both Nakhon Pathom province in central Thailand, and Sattahip in the east of the country.

Thai health authorities report 6,176 people currently in quarantine, with 1,478 in Bangkok and 1,192 in neighbouring provinces. Of those, 9 have tested positive.

Another 3,506 people are in quarantine at different areas around the country, with 62 testing positive for the Covid-19 virus. Those in quarantine continue to be checked for symptoms for a period of around a week, with anyone requiring further checks being sent to local hospitals.

Also involved is the Defence Ministry, working with the Department of Disease Control and other relevant bodies, to manage the quarantine efforts.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand