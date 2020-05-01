National alcohol ban to be lifted from Sunday, May 3 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
National alcohol ban to be lifted from Sunday, May 3
In a surprise turn-around, after extending the national alcohol ban from yesterday for another month, the CSSA have announced that they are revoking the national ban on alcohol sales from this Sunday.
But the provisions say that the alcohol can only be bought and must be taken away for consumption at home. You may not consume alcohol at restaurants. There will be further clarification in the next day about precise details.
But we knew you’d want to know 🙂
The revocation of the alcohol sales ban coincides with two bookend public holidays, one today (Labour Day) and the other on Monday (anniversary of Rama X coronation), making this a long weekend that would have been one of the biggest holiday weekends of the year if not for the Covid-19 situation.
It has been announced in the Royal Gazette.
Coronavirus Thailand
Covid-19 update: 6 new cases, lowest in over a month; no new deaths (Friday)
A spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration today announced just 6 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, the lowest in over a month, and no deaths in the previous 24 hours. The total number of cases since the beginning of the outbreak thus rose to 2,960. Deaths remain at 54 for the third consecutive day.
CCSA Spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin says of the new cases, 5 were found during proactive testing in the southern Yala province and 1 got infected at a Bangkok market.
Meanwhile, 32 more people have fully recovered and returned home, taking the total of patients under medical care below 200 for the first time in months. Thailand’s recovery rate is now is 92%
As of today, the total number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 2,960, with 187 still under treatment and 54 deaths. The highest number of confirmed cases in the last 28 days have been reported in Bangkok and the deep South provinces. Globally, there have been more than 3.5 million confirmed cases and around 233,000 deaths.
More than 400 Thais will return home from different countries over the next two days. Today, 165 will return from Singapore and 38 from Nepal, and tomorrow 55 will return from Kazakhstan, 35 from Netherlands and 130 from the United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, 371 Thai nationals in neighbouring countries registered and 282 returned yesterday: 34 from Myanmar, 10 from Laos, 24 from Cambodia, and 371 from Malaysia, of whom 89 were unregistered. Officials warn that the large numbers of returnees will likely result in higher daily case numbers, as some returnees may be infected.
Taweesin reports that people are undergoing state quarantine in 765 areas. Since April 10, 7,628 people have been placed in state quarantine and another 439 were added yesterday. Of that total, 1,706 have returned home, leaving behind 5,922. Currently, quarantine facilities can accommodate 15,170 people.
With more people travelling, Taweesilp is concerned about the virus spreading. He urges travellers to stay safe by wearing masks, cleaning their hands, and maintaining a safe distance from others.
He urgently asked people to help take care of those at risk of depression and suicide. He said in such cases, people must contact mental health officers or related official for help.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
Coronavirus Thailand
54 Covid-19 deaths compared to 26,000 road deaths
OPINION
by Brian Hull, long-term expat
From time-to-time The Thaiger adds some different perspectives from guest posts. Expat Brian Hull gave us permission to repost his social media rant about the road deaths in Thailand, comparing them with the death toll from the Covid-19 outbreak.
Thailand, with a population of 67 million, has done a good job to date in keeping Covid-19 deaths to just 54. This begs the question of why nothing serious is ever done to tackle the annual road carnage of 26,000 deaths, which gives Thailand the distinction of being in the top six of the worst countries in the world.
Every accident is a tragedy but the biggest tragedy of all is that most of these could be prevented with proper police control.
I don’t know where the buck stops in the Thai bureaucratic blame game but it should be obvious to even a blind man where it starts – with the traffic police who are noted by their absence from the roads.
During six years of living in Thailand, not once have I seen a motor bike cop or police car stop anybody for anything. Their activities are confined to roadside checks for motorbike helmets and drivers’ licenses. While it is laudable, it does not require trained policemen to perform this function, it could be done by retired school teachers or librarians, and does nothing whatsoever to reduce road accidents.
For years, I have expressed my frustration, and fumed about Thailand not having proper road rules but to my surprise, when I did a test for a Thai Driver’s License, I discovered that sensible traffic regulations, similar to those in the West, are in place. The problem is that they are not enforced.
I think a basic road rule that applies in nearly all developed countries, including Thailand, is that a vehicle (whether car or motorbike) cannot pass another vehicle that is travelling in the same lane. So, all those motorbikes and scooters that are passing cars on either side of them, and snaking in and out of traffic, are breaking the law and creating mayhem.
This, and drink driving or speeding, are the major causes of accidents. If the police were to crack down on just this one rule there is no doubt in my mind that traffic accidents would be reduced by well over 50%.
At 10pm one night last year, with nothing better to do, I counted 250 traffic transgressions in the space of 15 minutes that were worthy of a fine. Any country in the world would have a traffic accident rate as dismal as Thailand’s if they did not have active police control, from the top down.
If senior Government officials are not capable of effectively managing their police force, or are just too lethargic and unmotivated, then they should be replaced, and if appropriate, face charges of Criminal Negligence.
What do you think of Brian’s thoughts? Comment on our Facebook page.
Coronavirus Thailand
Pattaya’s Night Wish Group donates more than half a million baht to home for special needs kids
The Night Wish Group, a self-described “group of 29 bars operated by a team of decent and honest guys that fell in love with Pattaya and the girls we have been fortunate to meet along the way”, has donated more than 600,000 baht to the Boon Choo Home For Special Needs Children earlier this week. The money was given by generous customers, friends, staff and owners of Night Wish Group, including proceeds from a party where 100% of sales went directly into the collection box.
Mid-week at the temporarily closed Exotica Bar Soi 6, Night Wish Group founder Bryan Flowers, along with friends Gary Vokes, Chompu and Fernando handed over all the boxes from every NWG bar plus 32,000 baht from La La Land, an independently owned bar also on Soi 6.
The owner of Boon Choo and her staff emptied each box and counted the money inside. The total came to 640,694 baht, according to Teacher Boon Choo Muangmaithong, who founded and manages the Boon Choo Home.
The donations came from locked donation boxes which have been at all 29 bars in the Night Wish Group since the beginning of the year. The group was in the middle of a charity drive to raise over 3 million baht for the home when the Covid-19 crisis struck, forcing all bars to close and freezing donations.
Many foreigners and customers of the Night Wish Group saw the importance of lending support to these children and subsequently came together to help them financially.
NWG has pledged to continue the campaign when their bars reopen, and to reach and hopefully exceed the goal of 3 million baht for the home.
Boonchoo Home For Special Needs Children is located at 117/1 Moo 5, Plu Taluang, Sattahip, Chonburi (tel. 089-8095279) for those who wish to directly assist them during this time. The Home is closed to visitors during Covid19 but staff can accept donations at the entrance or give bank account information over the phone.
You can contact the charity to donate on their Facebook page HERE.
