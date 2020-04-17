Thai airlines have their hands out for an extra 8.8 billion baht | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
Thai airlines have their hands out for an extra 8.8 billion baht
The Cabinet approved loans totalling 16 billion bath on March 26 for 7 Thai airlines who had endured a negative impact, or a complete collapse, from the Covid-19 pandemic. Yesterday reports out of the aviation industry say that the number of airlines looking for government aid for low-interest loans is now up to 24.15 billion baht.
A total of 8 airlines have joined together to apply for the loan by sending a letter to the Ministry of Finance looking for a raise in the original loan. The airlines are as follows…
- Thai Lion Air, 3.75 billion baht.
- Bangkok Airways, 4,5 billion baht.
- Thai AirAsia, 4,5 billion baht.
- Thai AirAsia X, 3 billion baht.
- Thai Smile, 1.5 billion baht.
- Nok Air, 4 billion baht.
- NokScoot, 3.5 billion baht.
- Thai Vietjet Air, 900 million baht.
The airlines have asked for an interest rate of 2% for a period of five years to repay the loans, with the first payment of principal and interest scheduled for January 2021. They claim that they need the government loans to keep their businesses afloat and retain the services of over 30,000 Thai employees.
The airlines also say they need the government to pay the first 25% of the total loan within tis month.
SOURCE: The Nation
TAT and Michelin Guide team up to deliver thanks to healthcare workers
The Tourism Authority of Thailand and the local Michelin Guide are coming together to support local restaurants while offering “gratitude and thanks” to first responders in the healthcare field for being so vigilant during the Covid-19 global pandemic.
The corporate duo will deliver a total of 1,800 food boxes from 18 Michelin starred restaurants from Bib Gourmand and The Plate Michelin restaurants featured in “Michelin Guide Bangkok, Chiang Mai Phuket & Phang-Nga 2020” to healthcare workers at nine hospitals across Bangkok.
The food boxes are being delivered to Rajavithi Hospital, Ramathibodi Hospital, King Mongkut Memorial Hospital, Chulalongkorn Hospital, Vajira Hospital, Siriraj Hospital, Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute, Phra Nang Klao Hospital and Thammasat University Hospital.
Signature dishes will be provided from two Michelin starred Sorn and R-Haan; one Michelin starred Khao, Saneh Jaan, Chim By Siam Wisdom and Saawaan; Bib Gourmand Thai Niyom, Klang Suan, Gai Tord Jae Kee, The Local, Poon Lert Room, 100 Mahaseth, Pad Thai Fai Ta Lu, and The Plate Michelin Sri Trat, Je Ngor, Somtum Der, Baan and Supanniga.
The Michelin Guide Thailand is a project between TAT and the Michelin Travel Partner covering the period from 2017 – 2021 to promote gastronomy tourism throughout Thailand.
Stranded, broke and hungry, German pensioner gets help from Bangkok philanthropist
A German pensioner, stranded by the Covid-19 crisis and a lack of outbound flights, broke and hungry in Bangkok’s Khao San Road area, has become the latest beneficiary of a well known Thai philanthropist.
The 66 year old man told wealthy realtor and hotel developer Surat Wongcharnsin he was hungry and stranded with just 20 baht. Surat took pity and handed over 1,000 baht.
The story appeared on the Facebook page of the charity clinic in Bangkok’s Banglampho, Bangkok, run by the tycoon. The page advertises that the clinic will treat you for one baht.
Surat said he went to Khao San Road where a “foreign guy” approached him saying that he recognised his clinic because he had been there. He showed him a bag bearing the cut-price clinic’s logo. The pensioner said he had gone to the German embassy for help but found it shuttered. He said he only had a few baht to buy something to eat and produced 20 baht as proof.
Asked where he was staying and when he thought he’d get back to Europe the German said that he was in a guest house and was supposed to fly out on Monday, but there are no planes.
Surat was moved to reach into his own pocket and give the beleaguered tourist 1,000 baht, along with a cheery invitation to lunch at his soup kitchen on Sunday.
SOURCE: thaivisa | Spring News
PM offers apology for “confusion” over 5,000 baht handouts – VIDEO
Since PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced a 5,000 baht monthly handout for “informal” workers affected by the Covid-19 crisis, there has been conflicting information, extensions, denials and general confusion. And rejected Thais fronting up to the Finance Ministry and waving their bottoms at surprised ministry officials in protest.
Yesterday he offered a public apology for the government’s “miscommunication” and assured the nation that the government is doing its best to help all affected groups by providing them with the cash over the next 3 months. He added, however, that if the situation eases within that period and people can return to work, the handouts might not be necessary.
“Please feel relieved,” the PM said yesterday, explaining that he had no intention to cause misunderstanding, only to explain to the people about how the government secures funding.
On Wednesday he said that the government could only afford the first month’s payment of the 5,000 baht subsidy, and only for about 9 million of the 20 million people who applied, mostly freelancers, self-employed workers and small traders. For the 11 million workers covered by the social security scheme, between 200-300 billion baht from Social Security Fund will be used to fund the subsidy and, for the 17 million people in the farming sector, the funds will come from a phased 1 trillion baht loan.
The original announcement, part of a 117 billion baht stimulus package, was payments for 3 months, but this was later extended to 6 months, despite the overwhelming number of applicants, many of whom, it turns out, aren’t eligible for the aid, including the nation’s estimated 300,000 sex workers.
The PM repeated calls for all members of the public to observe the social distancing and the national curfew, to help reduce the number of new infections so the situation improves enough that some of the restrictions can be eased, perhaps as soon as the end of the month.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
TAT and Michelin Guide team up to deliver thanks to healthcare workers
Lady Gaga’s Super Fan Creates Cover of “Stupid Love” Bangkok Version
Thailand’s marine life is rebounding during Covid-19 crisis
Woman injured in domestic dispute with boyfriend and his wife over baby’s abduction
Biggest fire in 40 years at Mae Hong Son provincial city centre – VIDEO
Postcards from Thais struggling through the Covid-19 crisis
Stranded, broke and hungry, German pensioner gets help from Bangkok philanthropist
PM offers apology for “confusion” over 5,000 baht handouts – VIDEO
Woman cooks and eats Leopard, posts her kitchen skills on Facebook attracting widespread outrage
Phone booths get new lease on life as ‘Covid boxes’
Government proposes plans on how to stablise Thailand’s GDP
Desperate police officer nabbed trying to rob a bank in Chachoengsao
Pattaya irons out the wrinkles at checkpoints
28 new Covid-19 cases (Friday), one more death, as recovery rate reaches 62%
Currency will be a key driver in Phuket’s (eventual) tourism recovery?
PM Prayut to attend online session of the ASEAN council to discuss regional Covid-19 impact
US Embassy passes on message to Thailand from US Department of State
Chon Buri police raid late night ‘ladyboy’ cam show, arrest dozens – VIDEO
660,000 people in Thailand under watch as potential “high-risk” Covid-19 infections
UPDATE: Thai Returnee from Indonesia commits suicide on last day of quarantine
300 more “little ghosts” returning from South Korea
Up to 10 million Thais out of work in next three months – CCSA
Thai Covid 19 “Super Spreader” song goes… VIRAL
Viral video urges Indonesian Muslims to march on virus hotspots – VIDEO
Thailand prepares 3,500 hotel rooms to quarantine returnees after flight ban is lifted
31 Thai returnees from Russia quarantined, 3 hospitalised with fever
Fortress Phuket: The island ‘on hold’ as it contains Covid-19
Computer says no. Finance ministry refuses two-thirds of stimulus applicants.
4 teenagers violate the order not to celebrate Songkran outside
